May 20 (Reuters) - Dispensing equipment maker Nordson Corp cut its full-year revenue forecast on Monday on slow recovery of electronics and semiconductor markets, sending shares down over 13% in aftermarket trading.

It now expects full-year 2024 revenue growth to be flat to 2%, compared with the prior year, down from its previous expectation of growth between 4% and 7%.

"As we move into the second half of fiscal 2024, the positive indicators in the electronics end markets have not yet converted into orders needed to meet our previously issued guidance," CEO Sundaram Nagarajan said.

Nordson said it expects 2024 adjusted profit between $9.35 and $9.75 per share, while analysts were expecting $10.23 per share, according to LSEG data.

"We are also experiencing increased pressure from the agriculture cycle in Europe, which is causing OEMs to slow investments in spray implement purchases," Nagarajan said.

Second-quarter sales at its Advanced Technology Solutions unit decreased 22% from the year-ago quarter.

It forecast third-quarter sales to be between $645 million and $670 million, with adjusted profit in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 per share. Analysts were expecting third-quarter revenue of $705.1 million and a profit of $2.72 per share.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted profit of $2.34 per share, beating expectations of $2.31 per share, as per LSEG data.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)