    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
Britain's ASOS to sell Topshop apparel at Nordstrom stores in U.S. push

07/12/2021 | 03:55am EDT
(Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS will sell Topshop apparel at Nordstrom stores in a joint venture with the department store chain, it said on Monday, in an effort to reach more U.S. and Canadian customers.

U.S.-based Nordstrom will buy a minority interest for an undisclosed sum in the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, which ASOS bought from the administrators of the collapsed Arcadia Group for $364 million earlier this year.

ASOS, which sells fashion aimed at 20-somethings, said it would keep operational and creative control over the brands. The joint venture also paves the way for a broader tie-up with Nordstrom to deepen ASOS's presence in North America, it added.

"With its... extensive U.S. consumer insight and unparalleled reach right across North America, Nordstrom is the right partner to help ASOS accelerate the growth of our Topshop and ASOS brands in this key market," ASOS Chief Executive Nick Beighton said.

Nordstrom would become the British firm's first-ever retail partner, and will look to launch its brands on Nordstrom.com and in select retail stores, ASOS said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 716 M - -
Net income 2022 140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,7x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 5 720 M 5 720 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.15.35%5 787
FALABELLA S.A.19.77%10 936
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED14.63%9 918
KOHL'S CORPORATION32.22%8 937
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-21.76%8 223
XI'AN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED31.19%7 118