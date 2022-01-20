Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Nordstrom, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

01/20/2022 | 12:01pm EST
Exclusive to Nordstrom: Tom Brady Releases Sports Apparel Brand, BRADY

We are excited to be partnering with BRADY, the newly released next-gen athletic apparel brand created by American football player, Tom Brady as the exclusive retail partner and only physical retailer for the brand. BRADY brings two decades of expertise to deliver pro-sport-level innovation and engineering clothing that has the technicality of a performance brand with the wearability of everyday wear. Beginning today, the BRADY collection will be available in four strategically selected stores and online at Nordstrom.com. These stores include top markets as well as stores that are relevant to Tom Brady and his fan base. In these stores, customers can touch and feel the product in the brand's unique build-out.

  • Nordstrom NYC Flagship in NY, NY  
  • Nordstrom at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA  
  • Nordstrom International Plaza in Tampa, FL  
  • Nordstrom Natick Mall in Natick, MA  

We're always looking for new ways to add to our product offering and create excitement for our customers, and we love that this brand is built for everyone. Our customers are also looking for clothing that can bring their active and daily living together-BRADY does just that, making it easier to get dressed. Partnering with brands like BRADY that have exclusive or limited distribution is also part of our alternative partnership model. By unlocking the power of alternative partnership models, we have the ability to scale customer choices.

The BRADY collection will consist of products from TRAIN + LIVE: collections made up of high-performance fabrics built into world-class garments to help you achieve your training goals and functional performance pieces that are tailored for everyday life. The collection will include outerwear, pants, shorts, sweaters, sweatshirts, tee shirts, and more.

Customers can shop the BRADY collection in the following stores and online at Nordstrom.com.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 17:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
