Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordstrom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/26 03:15:52 pm
28.885 USD   -2.05%
10/21NORDSTROM : Announcing Our Partnership with Zerina Aker's Black Owned Everything
PU
10/18NORDSTROM : Sounds Like Nordstrom
PU
10/18NORDSTROM : Afrotech 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finding the Right Fit: Styling Services for Every Occasion

10/26/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Finding the Right Fit: Styling Services for Every Occasion

Our styling team had a tall order to fill when the University of Washington Basketball center, Riley Sorn, needed a suit for his upcoming wedding. At 7'5", Riley Sorn is the tallest player in the Pac-12 and the tallest in the history of the University of Washington Basketball. As part of the University of Washington's mentorship program, Pete Nordstrom joined the program and became Riley's mentor, so when he heard Riley was getting married, he offered to help.

"I feel really happy I was able to provide solutions at an important time in Riley's life. If I added value, I feel good about it. But the truth is that we have a great team of people who really like finding solutions and taking care of people. That's what we do," said Pete Nordstrom.

With the help of our expert personal stylist, Mike Guidos, he was able to assist Riley in getting a well-fitting custom Peter Millar suit along with a made-to-measure shirt, custom tie and special-order size 18 shoes to help him look good and feel his best on his wedding day.


Mike talked about this experience with Riley saying, "I was fortunate in being introduced to Riley and assisting with finding a suit for his upcoming wedding. We started the process by taking measurements, selecting fabrics and swatches, and placing an order for a made-to-measure suit with Peter Millar." Mike also described what great service looks like adding, "if I can make someone smile, that is great service to me."

Regardless of budget, body type, or lifestyle, our styling services provide an easy and accessible experience to serve every customer on their terms. "They somehow got this together really quickly and the result was far beyond whatever I imagined and within my budget. That's a slam dunk. I didn't know I could look that good, actually," added Riley.


For those with a special occasion on the horizon, looking to update their wardrobe, too busy to shop yourself and everyone in-between, find your perfect style with Nordstrom Styling.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 18:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDSTROM, INC.
10/21NORDSTROM : Announcing Our Partnership with Zerina Aker's Black Owned Everything
PU
10/18NORDSTROM : Sounds Like Nordstrom
PU
10/18NORDSTROM : Afrotech 2021
PU
10/18NORDSTROM : Invites Customers To Make Merry And Celebrate The Season Of Joy
PR
10/14NORDSTROM : Celebrating with CFDA/Vogue and the 2021 Emerging Designer Finalists
PU
10/12Pandemic-related delays force retailers to tweak holiday messages
RE
10/12NORDSTROM : to Hire More Than 28,000 Employees Across Supply Chain, Stores and Care Teams ..
PU
10/11NORDSTROM : Dr. Martens Takes Center Stage At Nordstrom NYC
PU
10/06MACY : DBRS Morningstar Changes Trends on All Classes of GS Mortgage Securities Corporatio..
AQ
10/05GENERAL MOTORS : Names Chief Digital Officer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDSTROM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 575 M - -
Net income 2022 192 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 4 687 M 4 687 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 29,49 $
Average target price 33,92 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.-5.74%4 687
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED9.65%9 273
MACY'S, INC.138.49%8 309
FALABELLA S.A.-8.37%7 449
KOHL'S CORPORATION20.79%7 385
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED71.17%5 864