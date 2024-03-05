Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion retailer that offers private label merchandise for women, men, young adults and children focused on apparel, shoes, beauty, accessories and home goods. The Company's Retail segment aggregates two operating segments: Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. The Nordstrom segment consists of Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom United States stores, Canada, which includes Nordstrom.ca, Nordstrom Canadian stores and Nordstrom Rack Canadian stores, Nordstrom Local, and TrunkClub.com. The Nordstrom Rack segment consists of NordstromRack.com, Nordstrom Rack United States stores, last chance clearance store and HauteLook.com. Its digital and physical properties include over 94 Nordstrom stores in the United States, approximately six Nordstrom stores and over seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, and over seven Nordstrom locals. The Company operates approximately 241 Nordstrom Rack stores in the United States, and over two last chance clearance stores.

Sector Department Stores