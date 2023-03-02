Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordstrom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-02 pm EST
19.33 USD   +1.74%
05:13pNordstrom exec - anticipate continuing inflationary pressure on…
RE
05:13pNordstrom exec - we expect elevated inflation and rising interes…
RE
05:10pNordstrom : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
NORDSTROM EXEC - SALES IN Q4 AS WE SAW CONSUMERS PULL BACK SPEND…

03/02/2023 | 04:54pm EST
NORDSTROM EXEC - SALES IN Q4 AS WE SAW CONSUMERS PULL BACK SPENDING - CONF CALL


All news about NORDSTROM, INC.
Nordstrom exec - anticipate continuing inflationary pressure on…
RE
Nordstrom exec - we expect elevated inflation and rising interes…
RE
Nordstrom : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Nordstrom exec - opening 20 new rack stores this year - conf cal…
RE
Nordstrom exec - cleared out older and unproductive inventory gi…
RE
Nordstrom exec - sales in q4 as we saw consumers pull back spend…
RE
Nordstrom Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Fina..
AQ
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
AQ
Nordstrom to Wind Down Canadian Operations; Sees About $300-$350 Million in Pre-Tax Cha..
MT
Nordstrom expects weak annual revenue, to wind down Canadian business
RE
Analyst Recommendations on NORDSTROM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 543 M - -
Net income 2023 231 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 3,99%
Capitalization 3 042 M 3 042 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 19,00 $
Average target price 19,39 $
Spread / Average Target 2,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President
Michael Maher Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bradley D. Tilden Independent Director
Stacy Brown-Philpot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.20.69%3 042
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED19.22%7 473
DILLARD'S, INC.9.80%6 077
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED68.97%5 727
FALABELLA S.A.10.91%5 658
TRENT LIMITED-5.01%5 564