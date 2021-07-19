Nordstrom : Anniversary Sale Canada Expansion

Anniversary Sale Canada Expansion

We are thrilled to kick-off the Anniversary Sale in Canada-featuring new capabilities for our customers. The Anniversary Sale starts July 28 and Nordy Club Ambassadors can shop Early Access beginning July 25 in-store and for the first time this year, on Nordstrom.ca. Our one-of-a-kind Anniversary Sale offers brand-new arrivals from the best brands on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on August 9.

For the first time, starting July 19, customers can get a sneak peek at the sale items on Nordstrom.ca/anniversary and save their favourites to a Wish List so they can check out faster when it's time to shop. As always, Nordy Club Ambassadors get to shop Early Access beginning July 25-customers can learn more and check their status here.

'The Anniversary Sale is our most anticipated event of the year and allows us the opportunity to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers,' said Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. 'This year's sale is a celebration as we begin returning to the things we've missed over the past year. It's the perfect time for customers to refresh their wardrobes as they spend time with friends and family, head back to work, to school, travel, and attend in-person events. We look forward to welcoming our customers back.'



The Anniversary Sale will feature incredible styles from top brands and customer favourites like Good American, Nike, UGG, Herschel Supply Co., Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Jenny Bird, Steve Madden, Treasure & Bond, Vince,AllSaints, Bony Levy, as well as new brands to the sale this year, including Rhone, Outdoor Research, Club Monaco, Open Edit, among many more.

Customers can also shop beauty exclusives, including gift sets and jumbo sizes that are exclusive to Nordstrom, including Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder, Le Labo, Dior,Jo Malone, Bobbi Brown, Nars, Tom Ford, Olaplex, Kiehl's Since 1851, Nest, to name just a few. The Anniversary Sale is also the best time for customers to stock up and save with exclusive duo sets of their favorite products, including Lancôme,Sunday Riley and Anastasia Beverly Hills.



Our services provide convenience and personalization by offering free style help, curbside pick-up, free two-day shipping in Toronto and more. See a list of our services below:



Come join us for fun experiences, exciting livestream shopping, surprises and more. See the full calendar at nordstromRSVP.com/anniversaryevents.

