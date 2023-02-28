Advanced search
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
02-28-2023
19.48 USD   +0.57%
Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

02/28/2023 | 05:51pm EST
SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share payable on March 29, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2023.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

INVESTOR CONTACT:


Sara Penner



Nordstrom, Inc.



InvRelations@Nordstrom.com




MEDIA CONTACT:


Stephanie Corzett



Nordstrom, Inc.



NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.


