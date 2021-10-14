Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordstrom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordstrom : Celebrating with CFDA/Vogue and the 2021 Emerging Designer Finalists

10/14/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Celebrating with CFDA/Vogue and the 2021 Emerging Designer Finalists

Established in 2003, in response to the effects of 9/11 on small businesses, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was created by Anna Wintour to help emerging American design talent find continued success in the business of fashion. Some of today's most recognized designers have participated in the program and gone on to provide mentorship to the next generation of talent.

Since 2006, we have been an underwriter of this program and a continued champion of emerging designers. This year, CFDA and Vogue have partnered with Nordstrom to provide the 2021 CVFF finalists with a showcase to highlight their designs and gain retail exposure at the Nordstrom New York City Flagship.

This year, Sam Lobban, SVP of Designer and New Concepts sat on the selection committee. In an interview with WWD, he said "One of the things we're talking through with the CFDA is a conversation around more permanent or longer-term partnerships with different designers. What can we do to offer our platform quite quickly and give them a space whereby they can connect to an audience so the customers can find out a bit more about the brands and who they are as designers."

Sam also noted that in our Fall Campaign, LaQuan Smith RTW was photographed and featured on our SoHo Billboard.

On Wednesday, October 13, we hosted a cocktail event with Vogue and the CFDA to celebrate the finalists at the NYC Flagship. The event at WOLF included appearances from Dominic Augustin, Model; Hannah Bronfman, Entrepreneur, DJ; Eva Chen, Instagram; Rosario Dawson, Actress; Koto Eberhardt, Actor (X-Men); Alioune Fall, Model; Kathryn Gallagher, Actor (You); Candice Huffine, Model; Steven Kolb, CEO, CFDA; Alice Kremelberg, Actress (Orange is the New Black); Zion Moreno, Actress (Gossip Girl Revival); Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer, Nordstrom; Mason Alexander Park, Actor (Cowboy Bebop); Tiler Peck, Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet; Shereen Pimentel, Actress (West Side Story); Chrissy Rutherford, Influencer; Savannah Smith, Actress (Gossip Girl Revival); Amar'e Stoudemire, Former NBA Player; P.K. Subban, NHL, New Jersey Devils; Varsha Thapa, Model; Lexi Underwood, Actress and Singer (Little Fires Everywhere); Ana Villafañe, Actress (On Your Feet!); Tami Williams, Model; Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief, Vogue; Lindsey Wixon, Model; and Kate Young, Stylist

Notable designer attendees included: Batsheva Hay, Batsheva*; Stacey Bendet, Alice + Olivia; Maria Cornejo, Zero + Maria Cornejo; Mike Eckhaus, Eckhaus Latta*; Victor Gelmaud; Kenneth Nicholson*; Christian Siriano; LaQuan Smith*; Abrima Erwiah, Studio 189*; Hillary Taymour, Collina Strada; Edvin Thompson, Theophilio*; and Willy Chavarria*

The in-store installation is up through November 15 on the 2rd Floor of Nordstrom NYC.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 18:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDSTROM, INC.
02:22pNORDSTROM : Celebrating with CFDA/Vogue and the 2021 Emerging Designer Finalists
PU
10/12Pandemic-related delays force retailers to tweak holiday messages
RE
10/12NORDSTROM : to Hire More Than 28,000 Employees Across Supply Chain, Stores and Care Teams ..
PU
10/11NORDSTROM : Dr. Martens Takes Center Stage At Nordstrom NYC
PU
10/06MACY : DBRS Morningstar Changes Trends on All Classes of GS Mortgage Securities Corporatio..
AQ
10/05GENERAL MOTORS : Names Chief Digital Officer
MT
10/05STARTING SCHOOL ON THE RIGHT FOOT : Shoes That Fit Local Delivery Events
PU
10/04Cuvée Beauty Launches at Nordstrom
CI
09/30Retailer Stocks Drop on 'Unprecendented' Supply Chain Problems
MT
09/27NORDSTROM : Presenting Sponsor of The Couture Council of The Museum at FIT Luncheon
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORDSTROM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 583 M - -
Net income 2022 192 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 4 320 M 4 320 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 27,18 $
Average target price 34,36 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.-14.39%4 320
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED7.03%8 944
FALABELLA S.A.-7.22%7 484
MACY'S, INC.102.49%6 959
KOHL'S CORPORATION10.32%6 803
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED68.67%5 732