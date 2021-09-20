Nordstrom : Fjällräven Drops Swedish Cabin Village in the Middle of Nordstrom NYC Flagship

Fjällräven Drops Swedish Cabin Village in the Middle of Nordstrom NYC Flagship

Beginning today, Nordstrom NYC customers will be inspired to get into nature after visiting the Fjällräven 'stuga village,' Swedish houses designed to remind them of life in nature. The exclusive pop-up experience, part of our revolving Center Stage platform at our New York City flagship, runs through October 10 and features key new products designed specifically for getting into nature -including new outerwear, wool, fleece, trousers and day packs. The in-store experience will be underpinned by a selection of key nature activations, beginning with two plogging events.





Plogging, which originated in Sweden and is the combination of jogging or walking while picking up litter, captures the essence of two of Fjällräven's core brand tenets: spending time in nature while creating less waste. The events will take place 10 am ET on October 3 and 9 and originate at the Nordstrom NYC flagship; Fjällräven guides will take participants plogging in parks around the city.



We are also hosting additional in-nature experiences in conjunction with the pop-up including:

September 26 at 3 pm ET : George McKenzie Jr., Fjällräven Guide + Photographer - Pigeons in NYC

: George McKenzie Jr., Fjällräven Guide + Photographer - Pigeons in NYC October 2 from 12-5 pm ET : Complimentary Kånken Chainstitching Personalization with Purchase

: Complimentary Kånken Chainstitching Personalization with Purchase October 10 at 2 pm ET: Lex Taylor, Fjällräven Guide + Chef - Foraging in NYC

To RSVP your spot for the plogging or in-store events, please visit NordstromRSVP.com/Fjallraven.

The "Nature is Waiting" map (available in-store to pop-up visitors) offers a curated set of ideas and tips on how to get into nature in NYC and features up to 42 highlighted points of interest throughout the city.

"We want to remind the communities we serve in NYC that nature is always here and in the surrounding area. We are inspired by natural spaces and their power to help nurture, balance and energize us and appreciate that they can be enjoyed right in midst of NYC during walks, foraging, plogging, observing, etc. Anytime and anywhere, nature is waiting," said Nathan Dopp, CEO Americas, Fjällräven.

The immersive pop-up experience features outerwear (parkas, jackets, Expedition, Fleece) for women and men, as well as the brand's iconic Kånken pack.

"We craft high-quality outdoor gear that focuses on the durability and timeless design," Dopp added. "Each of our products is built for a lifetime of use and reflects Fjällräven's close connection to nature".

In addition to the NYC Flagship and Nordstrom.com, an extended merchandise selection and elements of the pop-up and will be available at the following locations beginning October 1, 2021:

Nordstrom Bellevue Square in Bellevue, WA

Nordstrom Washington Square in Tigard, OR

Nordstrom Fashion Place in Murray, UT

Nordstrom Park Meadows in Lone Tree, CO

Nordstrom Oakbrook Center in Oakbrook, IL

Nordstrom Ridgedale in Minnetonka, MN

Nordstrom Fashion Island in Newport Beach, CA

Nordstrom The Westchester in White Plains, NY

Nordstrom Burlington Mall in Burlington, MA