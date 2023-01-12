Advanced search
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
02:11:15 2023-01-12 pm EST
17.50 USD   +0.84%
Nordstrom : Introduces Inaugural Stylist Ambassador Program
01/09 Nasdaq leads Wall St higher as interest rate worries ease
01/06 North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
Nordstrom : Introduces Inaugural Stylist Ambassador Program

01/12/2023 | 01:50pm EST
Nordstrom Introduces Inaugural Stylist Ambassador Program

Central to our DNA is our commitment to helping customers feel good and look their best and our styling services play a critical role in delivering that experience for customers. We're excited to enter the next phase of styling at Nordstrom with the launch of our Nordstrom Stylist Ambassador Program.

This program is made up of top stylists in our top 20 markets Stylists who are part of the program will help bring the Nordstrom experience to life in a variety of ways including social media, events and media opportunities to name a few.

The group of stylists are selected on an annual basis, and our hope is that this program helps them continue to grow their business and expand their styling expertise. It's the first year we have started this program, but we are excited to see the impact that this group makes. 

Meet our 2023 Ambassadors!

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 18:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 666 M - -
Net income 2023 359 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,82x
Yield 2023 4,37%
Capitalization 2 777 M 2 777 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 72 000
Free-Float 60,8%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,35 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Managers and Directors
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President
Michael Maher Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bradley D. Tilden Independent Director
Stacy Brown-Philpot Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.4.21%2 777
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED7.42%6 945
DILLARD'S, INC.10.25%6 102
MACY'S, INC.7.60%6 024
FALABELLA S.A.9.09%5 485
TRENT LIMITED-10.30%5 277