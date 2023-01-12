Nordstrom Introduces Inaugural Stylist Ambassador Program

Central to our DNA is our commitment to helping customers feel good and look their best and our styling services play a critical role in delivering that experience for customers. We're excited to enter the next phase of styling at Nordstrom with the launch of our Nordstrom Stylist Ambassador Program.

This program is made up of top stylists in our top 20 markets Stylists who are part of the program will help bring the Nordstrom experience to life in a variety of ways including social media, events and media opportunities to name a few.

The group of stylists are selected on an annual basis, and our hope is that this program helps them continue to grow their business and expand their styling expertise. It's the first year we have started this program, but we are excited to see the impact that this group makes.

Meet our 2023 Ambassadors!