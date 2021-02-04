Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom, Inc    JWN

NORDSTROM, INC

(JWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/04 03:51:27 pm
33.94 USD   -7.01%
02:37pNORDSTROM : Investor Event 2021 Presentation
PU
01:35pNORDSTROM : Highlights from Nordstrom's 2021 Investor Event
PU
01:35pHolidays Sales Slumped, but Some Retailers Predict a Snapback
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordstrom : Investor Event 2021 Presentation

02/04/2021 | 08:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLOSER TO YOU

2 0 2 1 N O R D S T R O M I N V E S T O R E V E N T F E B R U A R Y 4 , 2 0 2 1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains statements that are forward looking. These statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may not achieve the results projected in these forward-looking statements, and our actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed in this event, in the comments made during this presentation, and in the risk factors section of our Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

Free cash flow and return on invested capital are measures of performance which meet the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure. These measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are found on our investor relations site at www.investor.nordstrom.com.

2

AGENDA

STRATEGY AND DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY

MERCHANDISING

PANEL: STRATEGIC BRAND RELATIONSHIPS DIGITAL

NORDSTROM RACK

PANEL: GOVERNANCE

ESG PRIORITIES AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Q&A

Erik Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer

Edmond Mesrobian, Chief Technology Officer

Pete Nordstrom, President & Chief Brand Officer

Moderator: Teri Bariquit, Chief Merchandising Officer

Ken Worzel, Chief Operating Officer

Geevy Thomas, President of Nordstrom Rack

Moderator: Neely Tamminga (DISTILL)

Erik Nordstrom, Pete Nordstrom, Brad Smith (Board Chairman) Anne Bramman, Chief Financial Officer

Management Team

3

STRATEGY AND DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM

E R I K N O R D S T R O M ,

C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R

THE RETAIL LANDSCAPE IS TRANSFORMING

D E M O G R A P H I CC O N S U M E RD I G I T A L

S H I F T SP R E F E R E N C E SA C C E L E R A T I O N

5

DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFTS

Millennials expected to make up 50% of personal goods spending by 2024

6Source: Boston Consulting Group

CONSUMER PREFERENCES

2019 GROWTH

6.0%5.5%

2.0%

Premium Mid-TierOff-Price

Source: McKinsey

PRICE

ALIGNED

RISE OF

POLARIZATION

VALUES

CASUALIZATION

7

DIGITAL ACCELERATION

ECOMMERCE PENETRATION

13.4%

90%

of shopping is

7.1%

digitally

17.2%

influenced

CAGR

2015

2020

Source: Census Bureau

Source: Deloitte

RAPID ECOMMERCE

SOCIAL MEDIA

SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE

GROWTH

DRIVES DISCOVERY

EXPECTED

8

OUR PURPOSE

Our purpose is to help customers feel good and look their best

9

WE ARE UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ON THEIR TERMS

T W O P O W E R F U L ,

S E R V I C E

I N T E G R A T E D

B E S T P A R T N E R

I N T E R C O N N E C T E D

I S I N O U R

D I G I T A L A N D

F O R T H E

B R A N D S

D N A

P H Y S I C A L

B E S T B R A N D S

A S S E T S

10

TWO POWERFUL, INTERCONNECTED BRANDS

STRONG, ACTIVE CUSTOMER BASE

35M

13M

Active customers

Loyalty members

CUSTOMERS

1.9B

133M

Visits

Purchase trips

UNMATCHED DIGITAL + PHYSICAL

50%+

356

Digital penetration

Locations

11

Customers, visits, and trips as of 2019

Location count includes 100 Nordstrom Stores, 249 Rack Stores, and 7 Nordstrom Locals; as of January 2021

INTEGRATED DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL ASSETS

50%+

30%

DIGITAL

PHYSICAL

Nordstrom.com

Ship to Store

100 Nordstrom Stores

24%

Nordstrom.ca

Ship from Store

7 Nordstrom Locals

Nordstromrack.com

Curbside Pickup

249 Nordstrom Racks

Trunkclub.com

Styling

FY16

FY18

FY20E

JWN DIGITAL PENETRATION

12Location count as of January 2021

SERVICE IS IN OUR DNA

SERVING CUSTOMERS ON THEIR OWN TERMS - WHEREVER, WHENEVER, HOWEVER

3x

Customer lifetime value

5x

Increase in spend per

customer

VIRTUAL STYLING

STORE PICKUP

ALTERATIONS

13As of 2019

BEST PARTNER FOR THE BEST BRANDS

PREFERRED

DESIGNER

EMERGING & SCALED

NORDSTROM MADE

DIGITAL BRANDS

14

A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

CLOSER TO YOU

UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM

Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service

WIN IN OUR MOST

BROADEN THE REACH OF

INCREASE DIGITAL

IMPORTANT MARKETS

NORDSTROM RACK

VELOCITY

LOW SINGLE-DIGIT

EBIT MARGIN

LOW TEENS

$1B+ OPERATING

REVENUE GROWTH

ABOVE 6%

ROIC

CASH FLOW

From 2019 Levels

15See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

MARKET STRATEGY IS OUR FUNDAMENTAL BUSINESS MODEL

16

STRONG RESULTS IN TOP 10 MARKETS

SEATTLE

TORONTO

BOSTON

NEW YORK

SAN FRANCISCO

CHICAGO

PHILADELPHIA

WASHINGTON DC

LOS ANGELES

DALLAS

4x

Average selection

for Next-Day

-1 Day

Faster shipping

20%

Increased customer

acquisition

~200bps

Sales growth

17

UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM

DEEPER INSIGHTS

NEW CUSTOMERS

CUSTOMERS

MORE CHOICES

BETTER SERVICE

18

DEEPER INSIGHTS

CUSTOMER

INVENTORYPRODUCT

19

NEW CUSTOMERS

NORDSTROM RACK

NORDSTROM

SHOPPING PRIORITY

BRANDS

PRICE

SERVICE & BRANDS

STYLE

Bold and trendy

Traditional and

Timeless and

Trendy and unique

Aspire to afford

practical

sophisticated

Style and quality

designer

Smart, savvy spender

Desire luxury brands

over brand

and experiences

JWN SHARE OF

26%

13%

30%

20%

SHOPPERS

20

MORE CHOICES

~300K

1.5M+

CURRENT

FUTURE

Digital-First Assortment

Expanded Partnership

and Inventory Planning

Models

21

BETTER SERVICE = CONVENIENCE + CONNECTION

KNOWS ME

ACCOUNTABLE

TRANSPARENT

KNOWLEDGEABLE

RESPONSIVE

PURCHASE /

DELIVERY

AVAILABILITY

PRODUCT

GOOD SERVICE

AMAZING

CONVENIENCE IS THE

GREATSERVICE IS GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND,

FOUNDATION OF GOODSERVICE

TO CONNECT WITH THEM, ON THEIR TERMS

22

EXTENDING OUR STRATEGY ACROSS MARKETS

TOP 5

TOP 10

TOP 20

2019

2020

2021

35% of sales

50%+ of sales

75% of sales

36 Nordstrom stores

56 Nordstrom stores

76 Nordstrom stores

5 Nordstrom Locals

7 Nordstrom Locals

7+ Nordstrom Locals

121 Rack stores

167 Rack stores

23

A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

CLOSER TO YOU

UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM

Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service

WIN IN OUR MOST

BROADEN THE REACH OF

INCREASE DIGITAL

IMPORTANT MARKETS

NORDSTROM RACK

VELOCITY

LOW SINGLE-DIGIT

EBIT MARGIN

LOW TEENS

$1B+ OPERATING

REVENUE GROWTH

ABOVE 6%

ROIC

CASH FLOW

From 2019 Levels

24See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

TECHNOLOGY

E D M O N D M E S R O B I A N ,

C H I E F T E C H N O L O G Y O F F I C E R

OUR INTERCONNECTED, DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM

MERCHANDISING

FULFILLMENT

PLATFORM

PLATFORM

EXPERIENCE

PRODUCTIVITY

PLATFORM

PLATFORM

NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM

26

PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS POWER OUR DIGITAL-FIRST ENTERPRISE

PRESENT

Reporting helps JWN improve quality & coverage

Early signal detection that creates flexibility

NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM

FUTURE

Connected platforms powered by thousands of near real-time predictions and insights

Drives smarter:

Engagement

Availability

Assortment

27

LEVERAGING INSIGHTS AND PREDICTIONS TO GET CLOSER TO YOU

More Customer

More

Engagement

Orders

Better

Selection

PRODUCT

&

SELECTION

NEWSERVICE

CUSTOMERS

More Sales

& IntelligenceMore Service

& Convenience

Better

Inventory

Placement

MORE CHOICES

BETTER SERVICE

Greater

Economic

Opportunity

28

AN EXAMPLE OF LEVERAGING INSIGHTS TO ENHANCE

PRODUCT DISCOVERY TODAY

LOOKS

STYLE BOARDS

RECOMMENDATIONS

Combine machine learning

Allow customers to receive

Recommend product to customers

algorithms and stylists to create

personalized product, and outfit

from brands they shop

pre-curated outfits for

recommendations from their

customers

salespeople

29

AN EXAMPLE OF REDEFINING PRODUCT DISCOVERY FOR TOMORROW

FASHION

CUSTOMER

HER

RELEVANT PRODUCT

MAP

BLUEPRINT

SEARCH

DISCOVERY

EDGY

SPORTY

EDGY

SPORTY

STREET

STREET

TRENDY

COOL

ACTIVE

TRENDY

COOL

ACTIVE

FASHIONISTA

FASHIONISTA

BOHO

CASUAL

+

BOHO

CASUAL

+

=

ROMANTIC

ROMANTIC

"Sophisticated flowy

FORWARD

RETRO

FORWARD

RETRO

WILD

PREPPY

WILD PREPPY

dress for garden

HIPSTER

SEXY

HIPSTER

CLASSIC

SEXY

CLASSIC

wedding no lace"

CHIC

MODERN

FORMAL

CHIC

MODERN

FORMAL

MINIMALIST

ELEGANT

MINIMALIST

ELEGANT

SIMPLE TRADITIONAL

SIMPLE TRADITIONAL

30

UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM

CUSTOMER

NORDSTROM

ANALYTICAL

PLATFORM

INVENTORY PRODUCT

DATA

CONNECTED

NEAR-REALTIME

PLANES

COOPERATIVE

PREDICTIONS AND

PLATFORMS

INSIGHTS

NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM

31

MERCHANDISING

P E T E N O R D S T R O M ,

P R E S I D E N T A N D C H I E F B R A N D O F F I C E R

WINNING WITH THE CUSTOMER THROUGH PRODUCT

B R E A D T H

N E W N E S S

Range that appeals to our

Consistently delivering

diverse customers

updated offering

D R I V E D I S C O V E R Y

P R I C E

I N S T O C K

A N D R E L E V A N C E F O R T H E

M O D E R N C U S T O M E R

Right price and competitive

Right quantities available

on like items

at the right locations

33

TRANSFORMING OUR MERCHANDISING APPROACH

D I G I T A L - F I R S T

F L E X I B L E

E X P A N D E D

A S S O R T M E N T

I N V E N T O R Y

P A R T N E R S H I P

P L A N N I N G

F L O W

M O D E L S

34

DIGITAL-FIRST ASSORTMENT PLANNING

NORDSTROM: HOME

STORE-CENTRIC

CURRENT FUTURE

3x

Increase in

customer choices

DIGITAL-FIRST

5x

Sales growth

35

FLEXIBLE INVENTORY FLOW

FASTER

INCREASED

DELIVERY

AVAILABILITY IN STORES

REDUCED

BETTER SHOPPABILITY

SHIPPING COST

OF LARGE STORES

INCREASED

HIGHER REGULAR PRICE

SELECTION

SELL-THROUGH

36

EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS

J W N O W N E D

DELIVER BROADER ASSORTMENT

Private Label + Wholesale

WHILE LIMITING RISK

P A R T N E R O W N E D

RESPOND QUICKLY TO

Drop Ship + Concession

EMERGING TRENDS

S H A R E D O W N E R S H I P

PROVIDE INCREASED VALUE

Revenue Share

TO OUR PARTNERS

37

EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS: BROADER ASSORTMENT

JWN CUSTOMER

CHOICES

INVENTORY

% OF JWN SALES

CURRENT

FUTURE

~300K ~5x1.5M+

Partner or Shared

Private Label

Private Label 5%

20%

10%

Wholesale

Partner or Shared

Wholesale

85%

30%

50%

38

EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS: NORDSTROM MADE

10%

20%

CURRENT SALES

FUTURE SALES

5x

Increase in spend per

customer

3x

Increase in trips per

customer

500bps

Higher merchandise margin

39

TRANSFORMING OUR MERCHANDISING APPROACH

D I G I T A L - F I R S T

F L E X I B L E

E X P A N D E D

A S S O R T M E N T

I N V E N T O R Y

P A R T N E R S H I P

P L A N N I N G

F L O W

M O D E L S

40

DIGITAL

K E N W O R Z E L ,

C H I E F O P E R A T I N G O F F I C E R

A MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR DIGITAL POWERHOUSE

STRONG TRACK RECORD OF GROWTH

$5.5B

$1.5B

20122020

LEADING DIGITAL PRESENCE

>50%

~13%

13% Retail

JWN 2012

JWN 2020

8.4 MILLION APP USERS

100% STORES ACCESSIBLE FOR PICKUP AND RETURNS

65% DIGITAL PURCHASES

RETURNED TO STORES

75%+ OF DEMAND WITHIN 2-DAY,

CLICK-TO-DELIVERY IN TOP MARKETS

42Source: Census Bureau

WINNING WITH THE CUSTOMER THROUGH

PERSONALIZED DIGITAL EXPERIENCES

DISCOVERY

PERSONALIZED

EXPERIENCES

CONNECTION

CONVENIENCE

43

DISCOVERY: OFFER THE BROADEST ASSORTMENT DIGITALLY AND

LEVERAGE DATA TO DELIVER PERSONALIZATION AT SCALE

ASSORTMENT

CURATION

CURRENT

Store-First Assortment

Store-Based Planning

Majority JWN-Owned Inventory

~300K Customer Choices

Nordstrom-Led Experiences

Product and Brand Recommendations Based on Purchase and Browse History

One Shopping Experience for All

FUTURE

Digital-First Assortment

Digital-Based Planning

Mixture of Owned, Partner and Shared Ownership Models

1.5M+ Customer Choices

Customer Insights-Led Experiences

Product, Content and Communication that Entice,

Inspire and Anticipate Customer Need

Personalized Shopping Experience

44

CONVENIENCE: LEVERAGING JWN PLATFORM TO REDUCE CUSTOMER

FRICTION AND INCREASE ENGAGEMENT ACROSS JWN

FULL INTEGRATION

OF INVENTORY

PICK UP ANYWHERE RETURN ANYWHERE

TRANSACT SEAMLESSLY

ACROSS JWN

SINGLE TO MULTICHANNEL

5x

7x

Customer

Increase in customer

lifetime value

spend

SINGLE TO MULTIBRAND

3x

4x

Customer

Increase in customer

lifetime value

spend

45

CONNECTION: ENHANCING STYLING AND SELLING CAPABILITIES

TO MAKE THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE MORE PERSONAL

Salesperson

Personalized

In-Store Styling

In-Home Styling

Looks

Videos

Trunks

Style Boards

and Alterations

and Alterations

LOW TOUCH

MID TOUCH

HIGH TOUCH

"Inspired by a Stylist"

"Influenced by a Stylist"

"Led by a Stylist"

46

DELIVERING PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES ACROSS

THE SHOPPING JOURNEY

INGRID IS LOOKING

WE UTILIZE WHAT WE

FOR A NEW JACKET

KNOW ABOUT HER

Instagram

Current

JWN Store

Closet

Interactions

JWN App

Styling

Reviews

Usage

AlterationsPinterest

TO CREATE A

PERSONALIZED JOURNEY

Show her relevant looks

in Instagram feed

Highlight sustainably made

items in product recs

Recommend she sets up

in-store alterations

Suggest

contactless payment

Offer curbside when

items are ready

47

UNLOCKING THE POWER OF A SHARED DIGITAL PLATFORM

DELIVER ENHANCED

PERSONALIZATION THROUGH A

SINGLE VIEW OF THE CUSTOMER

INCREASE CONNECTIVITY

CUSTOMERS

ACROSS JWN DIGITAL AND

PHYSICAL ASSETS

ENHANCE SCALE

BY INCREASING ROI OF

FUTURE INVESTMENTS

48

NORDSTROM RACK

G E E V Y T H O M A S ,

P R E S I D E N T O F N O R D S T R O M R A C K

A COMPELLING VALUE PROPOSITION

COMPELLING PRODUCT OFFERING

~120K customer choices

80%+ of top 200 brands shared across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

LARGEST OFF-PRICE

HIGH-QUALITY

SIZEABLE, GROWING

DIGITAL PRESENCE

STORE FOOTPRINT

CUSTOMER BASE

2.2 million mobile app

~80% of stores in

22 million active

downloads in 2019

off-mall locations

customers in 2019

6.7 million unique

~70% of stores in

6.6 million customers

visits annually

top 20 markets

acquired in 2019

50

STRONG TRACK RECORD OF GROWTH AND DIGITAL LEADERSHIP

JWN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION

RACK STORE COUNT

TOTAL SALES

DIGITAL SALES

JWN TOTAL SALES CONTRIBUTION

2014

~45%

168

$3.6B

$360M

27%

2019

~60%

248

$5.2B

$1.3B

34%

51Financials inclusive of Rack U.S. and NRHL; store count includes Rack U.S. and Canada Rack

BROADENING OUR REACH

EXPAND

ENHANCE

DELIVER

OUR

OUR

A SEAMLESS

OFFERING

CAPABILITIES

EXPERIENCE

52

EXPAND OUR OFFERING: CORE AND GROWTH SEGMENTS

NORDSTROM RACK

NORDSTROM

SHOPPING PRIORITY

BRANDS

PRICE

SERVICE & BRANDS

STYLE

Bold and trendy

Traditional and

Timeless and

Trendy and unique

Aspire to afford

practical

sophisticated

Style and quality

designer

Smart, savvy spender

Desire luxury brands

over brand

and experiences

JWN SHARE OF

26%

13%

30%

20%

SHOPPERS

53

EXPAND OUR OFFERING: REPOSITIONED STORE FLEET

NEW YORK DMA EXAMPLE

TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY

Customer

Traffic

Position each store

Units/transactions

to focus on the

biggest customer

segment opportunity.

Brand Hybrid Price

54

EXPAND OUR OFFERING: HIGH-GROWTH CATEGORIES

HOME, BEAUTY, KIDS and ACTIVE SALES

TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY

Share of Wallet

Traffic

20% $=2.5x

33%

Trips/Customer

OF TOTAL

OF TOTAL

2019 SALES

FUTURE SALES

55

ENHANCE OUR CAPABILITIES: MIGRATION TO JWN PLATFORM

TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY

EXPANDED SELECTION

AVAILABLE ONLINE

Transaction Volume

Transaction Speed

DELIVER PERSONALIZED

Conversion

EXPERIENCE

Sales

SHARPEN

MERCHANDISING OFFER

56

ENHANCE OUR CAPABILITIES: PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

STORE

+

DIGITAL

=

RACK

INVENTORY

INVENTORY

INVENTORY

ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE THROUGH SHARED

DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL INVENTORY

20%

~1 day

Increase in

Improvement in order

selection

fulfillment speed

TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY

Trips

Conversion

Average

Transaction Size

57

DELIVER A SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE: MARKET STRATEGY

SEAMLESS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

2020 INITIATIVES

Store Fulfill

Ship-to-store to all JWN stores Return to any JWN store

2021-2022 INITIATIVES

Expanded order pickup capabilities (expected 2021)

Shared in-market inventory (expected 2022)

TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY

Customers

Trips

Transaction Size

58

BROADENING OUR REACH

EXPAND

ENHANCE

DELIVER

OUR

OUR

A SEAMLESS

OFFERING

CAPABILITIES

EXPERIENCE

59

ESG PRIORITIES & FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

A N N E B R A M M A N ,

C H I E F F I N A N C I A L O F F I C E R

ESG PRIORITIES

MAINTAINING THE HIGHEST GOVERNANCE STANDARDS

BOARD

SHAREHOLDER

COMPENSATION

STRATEGY

RIGHTS

AND RISK

62

LEAVE IT BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT

WE ARE STRIVING TO MEET OR EXCEED OUR STAKEHOLDERS' EXPECTATIONS

AND DELIVER ON OUR CORE INTENTION:

LEAVE IT BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

E N V I R O N M E N T A L

S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y

TalentCulture

H U M A NC O R P O R A T E

R I G H T SP H I L A N T H O P Y

Marketplace Leadership

63

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

DRIVE FINANCIAL OUTCOMES

LOW SINGLE-DIGIT

EBIT MARGIN

LOW TEENS

$1B+ OPERATING

REVENUE GROWTH

ABOVE 6%

ROIC

CASH FLOW

From 2019 Levels

Win in our most

Grow operating income

Improve working capital

Reinvest in the business

important markets

faster than revenue

efficiency

Pay down debt

Broaden the reach of

Maintain SG&A discipline

Reduce asset intensity

Return excess cash to

Nordstrom Rack

Increase ROIC

shareholders

Increase digital velocity

Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues

EBIT margin based on percent of net sales

65See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

WHAT HAS CHANGED

PAST

FUTURE

Four-Box Strategy

A Fully Integrated Business

Market Strategy in One Market

Market Strategy as JWN Business Model

Technology as Enabler

Technology as Competitive Advantage

Store-First Merchandising Approach

Digital-First Merchandising Approach

Siloed Operating Model

Connected and Flexible Operating Model

High Fixed Cost Structure

Re-Based Cost Structure

Fulfillment-Oriented Supply Chain

Customer Experience-Oriented Supply Chain

Owned Inventory

Expanded Partnership Models

Generational Investments

Supply Chain and Technology Investments

66

ACCELERATE REVENUE GROWTH

$2B-$3B

~$16B-$18B

$3B-$4B

Market

Strategy

~$10.7B

Rack

Digital

2020E

COVID Recovery

Growth Drivers

Future

WE EXPECT TO RETURN TO PRE-COVID SALES LEVELS,

FOLLOWED BY SUSTAINABLE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH THEREAFTER

67

EXPAND PROFIT MARGIN

EBIT MARGIN

2019 BASELINE

SCENARIO 1

SCENARIO 2

ABOVE 6%

Grow operating income

REVENUE

$15.5B

$14.5B

$15.5B

faster than revenue

Maintain SG&A discipline

EBIT MARGIN

5.1%

5%+

6%+

Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues

68EBIT margin based on percent of net sales

MAINTAIN SG&A DISCIPLINE

$ in Millions

WORKING

EXPENSE

CAPITAL & CAPEX

TOTAL CASH

PLANNED SAVINGS

$200 - 250

$200 - 250

COVID-19 RESPONSE1

~$170

~$330

$500

ANNUAL TARGET

$370 - 420

~$330

$700 - 750

1 Net of COVID-19 related cash charges

69See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

IMPROVE RETURNS

2019 BASELINE

SCENARIO 1

SCENARIO 2

REVENUE

$15.5B

$14.5B

$15.5B

EBIT MARGIN

5.1%

5%+

6%+

OPERATING CASH

$1.2B

~$1B

$1B+

FLOW

ROIC

11%

Low

Low teens

double-digit

Revenue EBIT Margin

Working Capital

Capex

ROIC

Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues

EBIT margin based on percent of net sales

70See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

GENERATE CASH

REINVEST IN THE BUSINESS

Capex Intensity

of 3-4%

PAY DOWN DEBT

Steady Reduction

in Leverage Ratio

RETURN EXCESS CASH

Be in Position to

TO SHAREHOLDER

Return Cash in 2021

71

REAFFIRMING Q4 EXPECTATIONS

Q4 SALES DECREASE IN LOW-20S PERCENT

POSITIVE EBIT

POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

EBIT MARGIN DELEVERAGE OF ~500 BPS Y/Y

72EBIT margin based on percent of net sales

2021 EXPECTATIONS

25%+ REVENUE GROWTH

DIGITAL ~50% OF SALES

POSITIVE EBIT

LEVERAGE RATIO ~3X BY YEAR-END

Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues

73EBIT margin based on percent of net sales

A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

CLOSER TO YOU

UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM

Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service

WIN IN OUR MOST

BROADEN THE REACH OF

INCREASE DIGITAL

IMPORTANT MARKETS

NORDSTROM RACK

VELOCITY

LOW SINGLE-DIGIT

EBIT MARGIN

LOW TEENS

$1B+ OPERATING

REVENUE GROWTH

ABOVE 6%

ROIC

CASH FLOW

From 2019 Levels

74See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure

THANK YOU

APPENDIX: MAINTAINING THE HIGHEST GOVERNANCE STANDARDS

BOARD

  • 9 of 11 current directors are independent, with majority of independent directors gender diverse
  • Independent non-executive Chairman
  • Regular executive sessions of independent directors
  • Committees comprised only of independent directors
  • Annual evaluations of Board committees and directors
  • Authority to hire independent consultants and experts
  • A combined 99% director attendance across 6 Board meetings in FY 2020
  • Term limits and mandatory retirement support Board refreshment
  • All Audit & Finance Committee members are SEC "Audit Committee Financial Experts"

SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS

  • Annual election of all directors
  • Majority vote standard for director elections
  • Each common share is entitled to one vote
  • Shareholders of 10%+ entitled to call special meeting
  • Annual say-on-pay advisory vote
  • Regular shareholder outreach and engagement
  • Open communication with directors

COMPENSATION

  • Pay-for-performancephilosophy guides executive compensation
  • Stock ownership policy for directors and executive officers
  • Executive compensation clawback policy
  • Firm hedging and pledging policies for executives
  • Independent compensation consultant engaged by Compensation Committee

STRATEGY AND RISK

  • Company strategy oversight by Board
  • Risk oversight by Board and committees aligned with company strategy
  • Regular risk management reports to Board and committees
  • Compensation program designed to reduce undue risk
  • Annual strategy planning meeting
  • Board oversight of Chief Executive Officer and management succession planning

76

APPENDIX: DIVERSE BOARD WITH RIGHT MIX OF SKILLS

KEY QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES ALIGNED WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY

SKILLS & EXPERIENCES

100%

Global / International Commerce

11

100%

Senior Executive Management

11

100%

Customer-Focused Business

11

100%

Market / Customer Experience

11

100%

Strategic Planning

11

91%

Business Transformation

10

82%

Online Scale / Growth

9

73%

Retail Industry

8

64%

Financial Literacy

7

64%

Risk Management

7

64%

Technology

7

28%

Supply Chain

3

BOARD COMPOSITION

82%

Independent

Board

Committee

Audit

60%

Comp.

45%

Gender /50%

EthnicCGN

Diversity

50%

Tech.

75%

5.6

Years

Average

Tenure

56

Average

Age

0 - 5 Years

5 - 10 Years

>10 Years

40 - 50 50 - 60

60+

77

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 20:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
