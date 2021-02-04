Nordstrom : Investor Event 2021 Presentation 02/04/2021 | 08:37pm GMT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CLOSER TO YOU 2 0 2 1 N O R D S T R O M I N V E S T O R E V E N T F E B R U A R Y 4 , 2 0 2 1 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains statements that are forward looking. These statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may not achieve the results projected in these forward-looking statements, and our actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed in this event, in the comments made during this presentation, and in the risk factors section of our Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances. Free cash flow and return on invested capital are measures of performance which meet the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure. These measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are found on our investor relations site at www.investor.nordstrom.com. 2 AGENDA STRATEGY AND DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY MERCHANDISING PANEL: STRATEGIC BRAND RELATIONSHIPS DIGITAL NORDSTROM RACK PANEL: GOVERNANCE ESG PRIORITIES AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Q&A Erik Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer Edmond Mesrobian, Chief Technology Officer Pete Nordstrom, President & Chief Brand Officer Moderator: Teri Bariquit, Chief Merchandising Officer Ken Worzel, Chief Operating Officer Geevy Thomas, President of Nordstrom Rack Moderator: Neely Tamminga (DISTILL) Erik Nordstrom, Pete Nordstrom, Brad Smith (Board Chairman) Anne Bramman, Chief Financial Officer Management Team 3 STRATEGY AND DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM E R I K N O R D S T R O M , C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R THE RETAIL LANDSCAPE IS TRANSFORMING D E M O G R A P H I CC O N S U M E RD I G I T A L S H I F T SP R E F E R E N C E SA C C E L E R A T I O N 5 DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFTS Millennials expected to make up 50% of personal goods spending by 2024 6Source: Boston Consulting Group CONSUMER PREFERENCES 2019 GROWTH 6.0%5.5% 2.0% Premium Mid-TierOff-Price Source: McKinsey PRICE ALIGNED RISE OF POLARIZATION VALUES CASUALIZATION 7 DIGITAL ACCELERATION ECOMMERCE PENETRATION 13.4% 90% of shopping is 7.1% digitally 17.2% influenced CAGR 2015 2020 Source: Census Bureau Source: Deloitte RAPID ECOMMERCE SOCIAL MEDIA SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE GROWTH DRIVES DISCOVERY EXPECTED 8 OUR PURPOSE Our purpose is to help customers feel good and look their best 9 WE ARE UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ON THEIR TERMS T W O P O W E R F U L , S E R V I C E I N T E G R A T E D B E S T P A R T N E R I N T E R C O N N E C T E D I S I N O U R D I G I T A L A N D F O R T H E B R A N D S D N A P H Y S I C A L B E S T B R A N D S A S S E T S 10 TWO POWERFUL, INTERCONNECTED BRANDS STRONG, ACTIVE CUSTOMER BASE 35M 13M Active customers Loyalty members CUSTOMERS 1.9B 133M Visits Purchase trips UNMATCHED DIGITAL + PHYSICAL 50%+ 356 Digital penetration Locations 11 Customers, visits, and trips as of 2019 Location count includes 100 Nordstrom Stores, 249 Rack Stores, and 7 Nordstrom Locals; as of January 2021 INTEGRATED DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL ASSETS 50%+ 30% DIGITAL PHYSICAL Nordstrom.com Ship to Store 100 Nordstrom Stores 24% Nordstrom.ca Ship from Store 7 Nordstrom Locals Nordstromrack.com Curbside Pickup 249 Nordstrom Racks Trunkclub.com Styling FY16 FY18 FY20E JWN DIGITAL PENETRATION 12Location count as of January 2021 SERVICE IS IN OUR DNA SERVING CUSTOMERS ON THEIR OWN TERMS - WHEREVER, WHENEVER, HOWEVER 3x Customer lifetime value 5x Increase in spend per customer VIRTUAL STYLING STORE PICKUP ALTERATIONS 13As of 2019 BEST PARTNER FOR THE BEST BRANDS PREFERRED DESIGNER EMERGING & SCALED NORDSTROM MADE DIGITAL BRANDS 14 A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH CLOSER TO YOU UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service WIN IN OUR MOST BROADEN THE REACH OF INCREASE DIGITAL IMPORTANT MARKETS NORDSTROM RACK VELOCITY LOW SINGLE-DIGIT EBIT MARGIN LOW TEENS $1B+ OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 6% ROIC CASH FLOW From 2019 Levels 15See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure MARKET STRATEGY IS OUR FUNDAMENTAL BUSINESS MODEL 16 STRONG RESULTS IN TOP 10 MARKETS SEATTLE TORONTO BOSTON NEW YORK SAN FRANCISCO CHICAGO PHILADELPHIA WASHINGTON DC LOS ANGELES DALLAS 4x Average selection for Next-Day -1 Day Faster shipping 20% Increased customer acquisition ~200bps Sales growth 17 UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM DEEPER INSIGHTS NEW CUSTOMERS CUSTOMERS MORE CHOICES BETTER SERVICE 18 DEEPER INSIGHTS CUSTOMER INVENTORYPRODUCT 19 NEW CUSTOMERS NORDSTROM RACK NORDSTROM SHOPPING PRIORITY BRANDS PRICE SERVICE & BRANDS STYLE Bold and trendy Traditional and Timeless and Trendy and unique Aspire to afford practical sophisticated Style and quality designer Smart, savvy spender Desire luxury brands over brand and experiences JWN SHARE OF 26% 13% 30% 20% SHOPPERS 20 MORE CHOICES ~300K 1.5M+ CURRENT FUTURE Digital-First Assortment Expanded Partnership and Inventory Planning Models 21 BETTER SERVICE = CONVENIENCE + CONNECTION KNOWS ME ACCOUNTABLE TRANSPARENT KNOWLEDGEABLE RESPONSIVE PURCHASE / DELIVERY AVAILABILITY PRODUCT GOOD SERVICE AMAZING CONVENIENCE IS THE GREATSERVICE IS GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND, FOUNDATION OF GOODSERVICE TO CONNECT WITH THEM, ON THEIR TERMS 22 EXTENDING OUR STRATEGY ACROSS MARKETS TOP 5 TOP 10 TOP 20 2019 2020 2021 35% of sales 50%+ of sales 75% of sales 36 Nordstrom stores 56 Nordstrom stores 76 Nordstrom stores 5 Nordstrom Locals 7 Nordstrom Locals 7+ Nordstrom Locals 121 Rack stores 167 Rack stores 23 A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH CLOSER TO YOU UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service WIN IN OUR MOST BROADEN THE REACH OF INCREASE DIGITAL IMPORTANT MARKETS NORDSTROM RACK VELOCITY LOW SINGLE-DIGIT EBIT MARGIN LOW TEENS $1B+ OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 6% ROIC CASH FLOW From 2019 Levels 24See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure TECHNOLOGY E D M O N D M E S R O B I A N , C H I E F T E C H N O L O G Y O F F I C E R OUR INTERCONNECTED, DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM MERCHANDISING FULFILLMENT PLATFORM PLATFORM EXPERIENCE PRODUCTIVITY PLATFORM PLATFORM NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM 26 PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS POWER OUR DIGITAL-FIRST ENTERPRISE PRESENT Reporting helps JWN improve quality & coverage Early signal detection that creates flexibility NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM FUTURE Connected platforms powered by thousands of near real-time predictions and insights Drives smarter: Engagement Availability Assortment 27 LEVERAGING INSIGHTS AND PREDICTIONS TO GET CLOSER TO YOU More Customer More Engagement Orders Better Selection PRODUCT & SELECTION NEWSERVICE CUSTOMERS More Sales & IntelligenceMore Service & Convenience Better Inventory Placement MORE CHOICES BETTER SERVICE Greater Economic Opportunity 28 AN EXAMPLE OF LEVERAGING INSIGHTS TO ENHANCE PRODUCT DISCOVERY TODAY LOOKS STYLE BOARDS RECOMMENDATIONS Combine machine learning Allow customers to receive Recommend product to customers algorithms and stylists to create personalized product, and outfit from brands they shop pre-curated outfits for recommendations from their customers salespeople 29 AN EXAMPLE OF REDEFINING PRODUCT DISCOVERY FOR TOMORROW FASHION CUSTOMER HER RELEVANT PRODUCT MAP BLUEPRINT SEARCH DISCOVERY EDGY SPORTY EDGY SPORTY STREET STREET TRENDY COOL ACTIVE TRENDY COOL ACTIVE FASHIONISTA FASHIONISTA BOHO CASUAL + BOHO CASUAL + = ROMANTIC ROMANTIC "Sophisticated flowy FORWARD RETRO FORWARD RETRO WILD PREPPY WILD PREPPY dress for garden HIPSTER SEXY HIPSTER CLASSIC SEXY CLASSIC wedding no lace" CHIC MODERN FORMAL CHIC MODERN FORMAL MINIMALIST ELEGANT MINIMALIST ELEGANT SIMPLE TRADITIONAL SIMPLE TRADITIONAL 30 UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM CUSTOMER NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM INVENTORY PRODUCT DATA CONNECTED NEAR-REALTIME PLANES COOPERATIVE PREDICTIONS AND PLATFORMS INSIGHTS NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM 31 MERCHANDISING P E T E N O R D S T R O M , P R E S I D E N T A N D C H I E F B R A N D O F F I C E R WINNING WITH THE CUSTOMER THROUGH PRODUCT B R E A D T H N E W N E S S Range that appeals to our Consistently delivering diverse customers updated offering D R I V E D I S C O V E R Y P R I C E I N S T O C K A N D R E L E V A N C E F O R T H E M O D E R N C U S T O M E R Right price and competitive Right quantities available on like items at the right locations 33 TRANSFORMING OUR MERCHANDISING APPROACH D I G I T A L - F I R S T F L E X I B L E E X P A N D E D A S S O R T M E N T I N V E N T O R Y P A R T N E R S H I P P L A N N I N G F L O W M O D E L S 34 DIGITAL-FIRST ASSORTMENT PLANNING NORDSTROM: HOME STORE-CENTRIC CURRENT FUTURE 3x Increase in customer choices DIGITAL-FIRST 5x Sales growth 35 FLEXIBLE INVENTORY FLOW FASTER INCREASED DELIVERY AVAILABILITY IN STORES REDUCED BETTER SHOPPABILITY SHIPPING COST OF LARGE STORES INCREASED HIGHER REGULAR PRICE SELECTION SELL-THROUGH 36 EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS J W N O W N E D DELIVER BROADER ASSORTMENT Private Label + Wholesale WHILE LIMITING RISK P A R T N E R O W N E D RESPOND QUICKLY TO Drop Ship + Concession EMERGING TRENDS S H A R E D O W N E R S H I P PROVIDE INCREASED VALUE Revenue Share TO OUR PARTNERS 37 EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS: BROADER ASSORTMENT JWN CUSTOMER CHOICES INVENTORY % OF JWN SALES CURRENT FUTURE ~300K ~5x1.5M+ Partner or Shared Private Label Private Label 5% 20% 10% Wholesale Partner or Shared Wholesale 85% 30% 50% 38 EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS: NORDSTROM MADE 10% 20% CURRENT SALES FUTURE SALES 5x Increase in spend per customer 3x Increase in trips per customer 500bps Higher merchandise margin 39 TRANSFORMING OUR MERCHANDISING APPROACH D I G I T A L - F I R S T F L E X I B L E E X P A N D E D A S S O R T M E N T I N V E N T O R Y P A R T N E R S H I P P L A N N I N G F L O W M O D E L S 40 DIGITAL K E N W O R Z E L , C H I E F O P E R A T I N G O F F I C E R A MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR DIGITAL POWERHOUSE STRONG TRACK RECORD OF GROWTH $5.5B $1.5B 20122020 LEADING DIGITAL PRESENCE >50% ~13% 13% Retail JWN 2012 JWN 2020 8.4 MILLION APP USERS 100% STORES ACCESSIBLE FOR PICKUP AND RETURNS 65% DIGITAL PURCHASES RETURNED TO STORES 75%+ OF DEMAND WITHIN 2-DAY, CLICK-TO-DELIVERY IN TOP MARKETS 42Source: Census Bureau WINNING WITH THE CUSTOMER THROUGH PERSONALIZED DIGITAL EXPERIENCES DISCOVERY PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES CONNECTION CONVENIENCE 43 DISCOVERY: OFFER THE BROADEST ASSORTMENT DIGITALLY AND LEVERAGE DATA TO DELIVER PERSONALIZATION AT SCALE ASSORTMENT CURATION CURRENT Store-First Assortment Store-Based Planning Majority JWN-Owned Inventory ~300K Customer Choices Nordstrom-Led Experiences Product and Brand Recommendations Based on Purchase and Browse History One Shopping Experience for All FUTURE Digital-First Assortment Digital-Based Planning Mixture of Owned, Partner and Shared Ownership Models 1.5M+ Customer Choices Customer Insights-Led Experiences Product, Content and Communication that Entice, Inspire and Anticipate Customer Need Personalized Shopping Experience 44 CONVENIENCE: LEVERAGING JWN PLATFORM TO REDUCE CUSTOMER FRICTION AND INCREASE ENGAGEMENT ACROSS JWN FULL INTEGRATION OF INVENTORY PICK UP ANYWHERE RETURN ANYWHERE TRANSACT SEAMLESSLY ACROSS JWN SINGLE TO MULTICHANNEL 5x 7x Customer Increase in customer lifetime value spend SINGLE TO MULTIBRAND 3x 4x Customer Increase in customer lifetime value spend 45 CONNECTION: ENHANCING STYLING AND SELLING CAPABILITIES TO MAKE THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE MORE PERSONAL Salesperson Personalized In-Store Styling In-Home Styling Looks Videos Trunks Style Boards and Alterations and Alterations LOW TOUCH MID TOUCH HIGH TOUCH "Inspired by a Stylist" "Influenced by a Stylist" "Led by a Stylist" 46 DELIVERING PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES ACROSS THE SHOPPING JOURNEY INGRID IS LOOKING WE UTILIZE WHAT WE FOR A NEW JACKET KNOW ABOUT HER Instagram Current JWN Store Closet Interactions JWN App Styling Reviews Usage AlterationsPinterest TO CREATE A PERSONALIZED JOURNEY Show her relevant looks in Instagram feed Highlight sustainably made items in product recs Recommend she sets up in-store alterations Suggest contactless payment Offer curbside when items are ready 47 UNLOCKING THE POWER OF A SHARED DIGITAL PLATFORM DELIVER ENHANCED PERSONALIZATION THROUGH A SINGLE VIEW OF THE CUSTOMER INCREASE CONNECTIVITY CUSTOMERS ACROSS JWN DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL ASSETS ENHANCE SCALE BY INCREASING ROI OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS 48 NORDSTROM RACK G E E V Y T H O M A S , P R E S I D E N T O F N O R D S T R O M R A C K A COMPELLING VALUE PROPOSITION COMPELLING PRODUCT OFFERING ~120K customer choices 80%+ of top 200 brands shared across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack LARGEST OFF-PRICE HIGH-QUALITY SIZEABLE, GROWING DIGITAL PRESENCE STORE FOOTPRINT CUSTOMER BASE 2.2 million mobile app ~80% of stores in 22 million active downloads in 2019 off-mall locations customers in 2019 6.7 million unique ~70% of stores in 6.6 million customers visits annually top 20 markets acquired in 2019 50 STRONG TRACK RECORD OF GROWTH AND DIGITAL LEADERSHIP JWN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION RACK STORE COUNT TOTAL SALES DIGITAL SALES JWN TOTAL SALES CONTRIBUTION 2014 ~45% 168 $3.6B $360M 27% 2019 ~60% 248 $5.2B $1.3B 34% 51Financials inclusive of Rack U.S. and NRHL; store count includes Rack U.S. and Canada Rack BROADENING OUR REACH EXPAND ENHANCE DELIVER OUR OUR A SEAMLESS OFFERING CAPABILITIES EXPERIENCE 52 EXPAND OUR OFFERING: CORE AND GROWTH SEGMENTS NORDSTROM RACK NORDSTROM SHOPPING PRIORITY BRANDS PRICE SERVICE & BRANDS STYLE Bold and trendy Traditional and Timeless and Trendy and unique Aspire to afford practical sophisticated Style and quality designer Smart, savvy spender Desire luxury brands over brand and experiences JWN SHARE OF 26% 13% 30% 20% SHOPPERS 53 EXPAND OUR OFFERING: REPOSITIONED STORE FLEET NEW YORK DMA EXAMPLE TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY Customer Traffic Position each store Units/transactions to focus on the biggest customer segment opportunity. Brand Hybrid Price 54 EXPAND OUR OFFERING: HIGH-GROWTH CATEGORIES HOME, BEAUTY, KIDS and ACTIVE SALES TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY Share of Wallet Traffic 20% $=2.5x 33% Trips/Customer OF TOTAL OF TOTAL 2019 SALES FUTURE SALES 55 ENHANCE OUR CAPABILITIES: MIGRATION TO JWN PLATFORM TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY EXPANDED SELECTION AVAILABLE ONLINE Transaction Volume Transaction Speed DELIVER PERSONALIZED Conversion EXPERIENCE Sales SHARPEN MERCHANDISING OFFER 56 ENHANCE OUR CAPABILITIES: PRODUCT AVAILABILITY STORE + DIGITAL = RACK INVENTORY INVENTORY INVENTORY ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE THROUGH SHARED DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL INVENTORY 20% ~1 day Increase in Improvement in order selection fulfillment speed TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY Trips Conversion Average Transaction Size 57 DELIVER A SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE: MARKET STRATEGY SEAMLESS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE 2020 INITIATIVES Store Fulfill Ship-to-store to all JWN stores Return to any JWN store 2021-2022 INITIATIVES Expanded order pickup capabilities (expected 2021) Shared in-market inventory (expected 2022) TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY Customers Trips Transaction Size 58 BROADENING OUR REACH EXPAND ENHANCE DELIVER OUR OUR A SEAMLESS OFFERING CAPABILITIES EXPERIENCE 59 ESG PRIORITIES & FINANCIAL OVERVIEW A N N E B R A M M A N , C H I E F F I N A N C I A L O F F I C E R ESG PRIORITIES MAINTAINING THE HIGHEST GOVERNANCE STANDARDS BOARD SHAREHOLDER COMPENSATION STRATEGY RIGHTS AND RISK 62 LEAVE IT BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT WE ARE STRIVING TO MEET OR EXCEED OUR STAKEHOLDERS' EXPECTATIONS AND DELIVER ON OUR CORE INTENTION: LEAVE IT BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION E N V I R O N M E N T A L S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y TalentCulture H U M A NC O R P O R A T E R I G H T SP H I L A N T H O P Y Marketplace Leadership 63 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW DRIVE FINANCIAL OUTCOMES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT EBIT MARGIN LOW TEENS $1B+ OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 6% ROIC CASH FLOW From 2019 Levels Win in our most Grow operating income Improve working capital Reinvest in the business important markets faster than revenue efficiency Pay down debt Broaden the reach of Maintain SG&A discipline Reduce asset intensity Return excess cash to Nordstrom Rack Increase ROIC shareholders Increase digital velocity Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues EBIT margin based on percent of net sales 65See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure WHAT HAS CHANGED PAST FUTURE Four-Box Strategy A Fully Integrated Business Market Strategy in One Market Market Strategy as JWN Business Model Technology as Enabler Technology as Competitive Advantage Store-First Merchandising Approach Digital-First Merchandising Approach Siloed Operating Model Connected and Flexible Operating Model High Fixed Cost Structure Re-Based Cost Structure Fulfillment-Oriented Supply Chain Customer Experience-Oriented Supply Chain Owned Inventory Expanded Partnership Models Generational Investments Supply Chain and Technology Investments 66 ACCELERATE REVENUE GROWTH $2B-$3B ~$16B-$18B $3B-$4B Market Strategy ~$10.7B Rack Digital 2020E COVID Recovery Growth Drivers Future WE EXPECT TO RETURN TO PRE-COVID SALES LEVELS, FOLLOWED BY SUSTAINABLE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH THEREAFTER 67 EXPAND PROFIT MARGIN EBIT MARGIN 2019 BASELINE SCENARIO 1 SCENARIO 2 ABOVE 6% Grow operating income REVENUE $15.5B $14.5B $15.5B faster than revenue Maintain SG&A discipline EBIT MARGIN 5.1% 5%+ 6%+ Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues 68EBIT margin based on percent of net sales MAINTAIN SG&A DISCIPLINE $ in Millions WORKING EXPENSE CAPITAL & CAPEX TOTAL CASH PLANNED SAVINGS $200 - 250 $200 - 250 COVID-19 RESPONSE1 ~$170 ~$330 $500 ANNUAL TARGET $370 - 420 ~$330 $700 - 750 1 Net of COVID-19 related cash charges 69See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure IMPROVE RETURNS 2019 BASELINE SCENARIO 1 SCENARIO 2 REVENUE $15.5B $14.5B $15.5B EBIT MARGIN 5.1% 5%+ 6%+ OPERATING CASH $1.2B ~$1B $1B+ FLOW ROIC 11% Low Low teens double-digit Revenue EBIT Margin Working Capital Capex ROIC Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues EBIT margin based on percent of net sales 70See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure GENERATE CASH REINVEST IN THE BUSINESS Capex Intensity of 3-4% PAY DOWN DEBT Steady Reduction in Leverage Ratio RETURN EXCESS CASH Be in Position to TO SHAREHOLDER Return Cash in 2021 71 REAFFIRMING Q4 EXPECTATIONS Q4 SALES DECREASE IN LOW-20S PERCENT POSITIVE EBIT POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW EBIT MARGIN DELEVERAGE OF ~500 BPS Y/Y 72EBIT margin based on percent of net sales 2021 EXPECTATIONS 25%+ REVENUE GROWTH DIGITAL ~50% OF SALES POSITIVE EBIT LEVERAGE RATIO ~3X BY YEAR-END Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues 73EBIT margin based on percent of net sales A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH CLOSER TO YOU UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service WIN IN OUR MOST BROADEN THE REACH OF INCREASE DIGITAL IMPORTANT MARKETS NORDSTROM RACK VELOCITY LOW SINGLE-DIGIT EBIT MARGIN LOW TEENS $1B+ OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 6% ROIC CASH FLOW From 2019 Levels 74See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure THANK YOU APPENDIX: MAINTAINING THE HIGHEST GOVERNANCE STANDARDS BOARD 9 of 11 current directors are independent, with majority of independent directors gender diverse

Independent non-executive Chairman

non-executive Chairman Regular executive sessions of independent directors

Committees comprised only of independent directors

Annual evaluations of Board committees and directors

Authority to hire independent consultants and experts

A combined 99% director attendance across 6 Board meetings in FY 2020

Term limits and mandatory retirement support Board refreshment

All Audit & Finance Committee members are SEC "Audit Committee Financial Experts" SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS Annual election of all directors

Majority vote standard for director elections

Each common share is entitled to one vote

Shareholders of 10%+ entitled to call special meeting

Annual say-on-pay advisory vote

say-on-pay advisory vote Regular shareholder outreach and engagement

Open communication with directors COMPENSATION Pay-for-performance philosophy guides executive compensation

philosophy guides executive compensation Stock ownership policy for directors and executive officers

Executive compensation clawback policy

Firm hedging and pledging policies for executives

Independent compensation consultant engaged by Compensation Committee STRATEGY AND RISK Company strategy oversight by Board

Risk oversight by Board and committees aligned with company strategy

Regular risk management reports to Board and committees

Compensation program designed to reduce undue risk

Annual strategy planning meeting

Board oversight of Chief Executive Officer and management succession planning 76 APPENDIX: DIVERSE BOARD WITH RIGHT MIX OF SKILLS KEY QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES ALIGNED WITH CORPORATE STRATEGY SKILLS & EXPERIENCES 100% Global / International Commerce 11 100% Senior Executive Management 11 100% Customer-Focused Business 11 100% Market / Customer Experience 11 100% Strategic Planning 11 91% Business Transformation 10 82% Online Scale / Growth 9 73% Retail Industry 8 64% Financial Literacy 7 64% Risk Management 7 64% Technology 7 28% Supply Chain 3 BOARD COMPOSITION 82% Independent Board Committee Audit 60% Comp. 45% Gender /50% EthnicCGN Diversity 50% Tech. 75% 5.6 Years Average Tenure 56 Average Age 0 - 5 Years 5 - 10 Years >10 Years 40 - 50 50 - 60 60+ 77 Attachments Original document

