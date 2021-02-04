Nordstrom : Investor Event 2021 Presentation

2 0 2 1 N O R D S T R O M I N V E S T O R E V E N T F E B R U A R Y 4 , 2 0 2 1
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains statements that are forward looking. These statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may not achieve the results projected in these forward-looking statements, and our actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed in this event, in the comments made during this presentation, and in the risk factors section of our Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.
Free cash flow and return on invested capital are measures of performance which meet the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure. These measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are found on our investor relations site at www.investor.nordstrom.com.
AGENDA
STRATEGY AND DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY
MERCHANDISING
PANEL: STRATEGIC BRAND RELATIONSHIPS DIGITAL
NORDSTROM RACK
PANEL: GOVERNANCE
ESG PRIORITIES AND FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Q&A
Erik Nordstrom, Chief Executive Officer
Edmond Mesrobian, Chief Technology Officer
Pete Nordstrom, President & Chief Brand Officer
Moderator: Teri Bariquit, Chief Merchandising Officer
Ken Worzel, Chief Operating Officer
Geevy Thomas, President of Nordstrom Rack
Moderator: Neely Tamminga (DISTILL)
Erik Nordstrom, Pete Nordstrom, Brad Smith (Board Chairman) Anne Bramman, Chief Financial Officer
Management Team
STRATEGY AND DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM
E R I K N O R D S T R O M ,
C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R
THE RETAIL LANDSCAPE IS TRANSFORMING
D E M O G R A P H I CC O N S U M E RD I G I T A L
S H I F T SP R E F E R E N C E SA C C E L E R A T I O N
DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFTS
Millennials expected to make up 50% of personal goods spending by 2024
Source: Boston Consulting Group
CONSUMER PREFERENCES
2019 GROWTH
6.0%5.5%
2.0%
Premium Mid-TierOff-Price
Source: McKinsey
PRICE
ALIGNED
RISE OF
POLARIZATION
VALUES
CASUALIZATION
DIGITAL ACCELERATION
ECOMMERCE PENETRATION
13.4%
90%
of shopping is
7.1%
digitally
17.2%
influenced
CAGR
2015
2020
Source: Census Bureau
Source: Deloitte
RAPID ECOMMERCE
SOCIAL MEDIA
SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE
GROWTH
DRIVES DISCOVERY
EXPECTED
OUR PURPOSE
Our purpose is to help customers feel good and look their best
9
WE ARE UNIQUELY POSITIONED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ON THEIR TERMS
T W O P O W E R F U L ,
S E R V I C E
I N T E G R A T E D
B E S T P A R T N E R
I N T E R C O N N E C T E D
I S I N O U R
D I G I T A L A N D
F O R T H E
B R A N D S
D N A
P H Y S I C A L
B E S T B R A N D S
A S S E T S
TWO POWERFUL, INTERCONNECTED BRANDS
STRONG, ACTIVE CUSTOMER BASE
35M
13M
Active customers
Loyalty members
CUSTOMERS
1.9B
133M
Visits
Purchase trips
UNMATCHED DIGITAL + PHYSICAL
50%+
356
Digital penetration
Locations
Customers, visits, and trips as of 2019
Location count includes 100 Nordstrom Stores, 249 Rack Stores, and 7 Nordstrom Locals; as of January 2021
INTEGRATED DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL ASSETS
50%+
30%
DIGITAL
PHYSICAL
Nordstrom.com
Ship to Store
100 Nordstrom Stores
24%
Nordstrom.ca
Ship from Store
7 Nordstrom Locals
Nordstromrack.com
Curbside Pickup
249 Nordstrom Racks
Trunkclub.com
Styling
FY16
FY18
FY20E
JWN DIGITAL PENETRATION
Location count as of January 2021
SERVICE IS IN OUR DNA
SERVING CUSTOMERS ON THEIR OWN TERMS - WHEREVER, WHENEVER, HOWEVER
3x
Customer lifetime value
5x
Increase in spend per
customer
VIRTUAL STYLING
STORE PICKUP
ALTERATIONS
As of 2019
BEST PARTNER FOR THE BEST BRANDS
PREFERRED
DESIGNER
EMERGING & SCALED
NORDSTROM MADE
DIGITAL BRANDS
A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH
CLOSER TO YOU
UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM
Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service
WIN IN OUR MOST
BROADEN THE REACH OF
INCREASE DIGITAL
IMPORTANT MARKETS
NORDSTROM RACK
VELOCITY
LOW SINGLE-DIGIT
EBIT MARGIN
LOW TEENS
$1B+ OPERATING
REVENUE GROWTH
ABOVE 6%
ROIC
CASH FLOW
From 2019 Levels
See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure
MARKET STRATEGY IS OUR FUNDAMENTAL BUSINESS MODEL
16
STRONG RESULTS IN TOP 10 MARKETS
SEATTLE
TORONTO
BOSTON
NEW YORK
SAN FRANCISCO
CHICAGO
PHILADELPHIA
WASHINGTON DC
LOS ANGELES
DALLAS
4x
Average selection
for Next-Day
-1 Day
Faster shipping
20%
Increased customer
acquisition
~200bps
Sales growth
17
UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM
DEEPER INSIGHTS
NEW CUSTOMERS
CUSTOMERS
MORE CHOICES
BETTER SERVICE
DEEPER INSIGHTS
CUSTOMER
INVENTORYPRODUCT
19
NEW CUSTOMERS
NORDSTROM RACK
NORDSTROM
SHOPPING PRIORITY
BRANDS
PRICE
SERVICE & BRANDS
STYLE
Bold and trendy
Traditional and
Timeless and
Trendy and unique
Aspire to afford
practical
sophisticated
Style and quality
designer
Smart, savvy spender
Desire luxury brands
over brand
and experiences
JWN SHARE OF
26%
13%
30%
20%
SHOPPERS
20
MORE CHOICES
~300K
1.5M+
CURRENT
FUTURE
Digital-First Assortment
Expanded Partnership
and Inventory Planning
Models
BETTER SERVICE = CONVENIENCE + CONNECTION
KNOWS ME
ACCOUNTABLE
TRANSPARENT
KNOWLEDGEABLE
RESPONSIVE
PURCHASE /
DELIVERY
AVAILABILITY
PRODUCT
GOOD SERVICE
AMAZING
CONVENIENCE IS THE
GREATSERVICE IS GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND,
FOUNDATION OF GOODSERVICE
TO CONNECT WITH THEM, ON THEIR TERMS
EXTENDING OUR STRATEGY ACROSS MARKETS
TOP 5
TOP 10
TOP 20
2019
2020
2021
35% of sales
50%+ of sales
75% of sales
36 Nordstrom stores
56 Nordstrom stores
76 Nordstrom stores
5 Nordstrom Locals
7 Nordstrom Locals
7+ Nordstrom Locals
121 Rack stores
167 Rack stores
23
A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH
CLOSER TO YOU
UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM
Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service
WIN IN OUR MOST
BROADEN THE REACH OF
INCREASE DIGITAL
IMPORTANT MARKETS
NORDSTROM RACK
VELOCITY
LOW SINGLE-DIGIT
EBIT MARGIN
LOW TEENS
$1B+ OPERATING
REVENUE GROWTH
ABOVE 6%
ROIC
CASH FLOW
From 2019 Levels
See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure
TECHNOLOGY
E D M O N D M E S R O B I A N ,
C H I E F T E C H N O L O G Y O F F I C E R
OUR INTERCONNECTED, DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM
MERCHANDISING
FULFILLMENT
PLATFORM
PLATFORM
EXPERIENCE
PRODUCTIVITY
PLATFORM
PLATFORM
NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM
PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS POWER OUR DIGITAL-FIRST ENTERPRISE
PRESENT
Reporting helps JWN improve quality & coverage
Early signal detection that creates flexibility
NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM
FUTURE
Connected platforms powered by thousands of near real-time predictions and insights
Drives smarter:
Engagement
Availability
Assortment
27
LEVERAGING INSIGHTS AND PREDICTIONS TO GET CLOSER TO YOU
More Customer
More
Engagement
Orders
Better
Selection
PRODUCT
&
SELECTION
NEWSERVICE
CUSTOMERS
More Sales
& IntelligenceMore Service
& Convenience
Better
Inventory
Placement
MORE CHOICES
BETTER SERVICE
Greater
Economic
Opportunity
AN EXAMPLE OF LEVERAGING INSIGHTS TO ENHANCE
PRODUCT DISCOVERY TODAY
LOOKS
STYLE BOARDS
RECOMMENDATIONS
Combine machine learning
Allow customers to receive
Recommend product to customers
algorithms and stylists to create
personalized product, and outfit
from brands they shop
pre-curated outfits for
recommendations from their
customers
salespeople
AN EXAMPLE OF REDEFINING PRODUCT DISCOVERY FOR TOMORROW
FASHION
CUSTOMER
HER
RELEVANT PRODUCT
MAP
BLUEPRINT
SEARCH
DISCOVERY
EDGY
SPORTY
EDGY
SPORTY
STREET
STREET
TRENDY
COOL
ACTIVE
TRENDY
COOL
ACTIVE
FASHIONISTA
FASHIONISTA
BOHO
CASUAL
+
BOHO
CASUAL
+
=
ROMANTIC
ROMANTIC
"Sophisticated flowy
FORWARD
RETRO
FORWARD
RETRO
WILD
PREPPY
WILD PREPPY
dress for garden
HIPSTER
SEXY
HIPSTER
CLASSIC
SEXY
CLASSIC
wedding no lace"
CHIC
MODERN
FORMAL
CHIC
MODERN
FORMAL
MINIMALIST
ELEGANT
MINIMALIST
ELEGANT
SIMPLE TRADITIONAL
SIMPLE TRADITIONAL
UNLOCKING THE POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM
CUSTOMER
NORDSTROM
ANALYTICAL
PLATFORM
INVENTORY PRODUCT
DATA
CONNECTED
NEAR-REALTIME
PLANES
COOPERATIVE
PREDICTIONS AND
PLATFORMS
INSIGHTS
NORDSTROM ANALYTICAL PLATFORM
MERCHANDISING
P E T E N O R D S T R O M ,
P R E S I D E N T A N D C H I E F B R A N D O F F I C E R
WINNING WITH THE CUSTOMER THROUGH PRODUCT
B R E A D T H
N E W N E S S
Range that appeals to our
Consistently delivering
diverse customers
updated offering
D R I V E D I S C O V E R Y
P R I C E
I N S T O C K
A N D R E L E V A N C E F O R T H E
M O D E R N C U S T O M E R
Right price and competitive
Right quantities available
on like items
at the right locations
TRANSFORMING OUR MERCHANDISING APPROACH
D I G I T A L - F I R S T
F L E X I B L E
E X P A N D E D
A S S O R T M E N T
I N V E N T O R Y
P A R T N E R S H I P
P L A N N I N G
F L O W
M O D E L S
34
DIGITAL-FIRST ASSORTMENT PLANNING
NORDSTROM: HOME
STORE-CENTRIC
CURRENT FUTURE
3x
Increase in
customer choices
DIGITAL-FIRST
5x
Sales growth
FLEXIBLE INVENTORY FLOW
FASTER
INCREASED
DELIVERY
AVAILABILITY IN STORES
REDUCED
BETTER SHOPPABILITY
SHIPPING COST
OF LARGE STORES
INCREASED
HIGHER REGULAR PRICE
SELECTION
SELL-THROUGH
EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS
J W N O W N E D
DELIVER BROADER ASSORTMENT
Private Label + Wholesale
WHILE LIMITING RISK
P A R T N E R O W N E D
RESPOND QUICKLY TO
Drop Ship + Concession
EMERGING TRENDS
S H A R E D O W N E R S H I P
PROVIDE INCREASED VALUE
Revenue Share
TO OUR PARTNERS
EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS: BROADER ASSORTMENT
JWN CUSTOMER
CHOICES
INVENTORY
% OF JWN SALES
CURRENT
FUTURE
~300K ~5x1.5M+
Partner or Shared
Private Label
Private Label 5%
20%
10%
Wholesale
Partner or Shared
Wholesale
85%
30%
50%
EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP MODELS: NORDSTROM MADE
10%
20%
CURRENT SALES
FUTURE SALES
5x
Increase in spend per
customer
3x
Increase in trips per
customer
500bps
Higher merchandise margin
TRANSFORMING OUR MERCHANDISING APPROACH
D I G I T A L - F I R S T
F L E X I B L E
E X P A N D E D
A S S O R T M E N T
I N V E N T O R Y
P A R T N E R S H I P
P L A N N I N G
F L O W
M O D E L S
DIGITAL
K E N W O R Z E L ,
C H I E F O P E R A T I N G O F F I C E R
A MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR DIGITAL POWERHOUSE
STRONG TRACK RECORD OF GROWTH
$5.5B
$1.5B
20122020
LEADING DIGITAL PRESENCE
>50%
~13%
13% Retail
JWN 2012
JWN 2020
8.4 MILLION APP USERS
100% STORES ACCESSIBLE FOR PICKUP AND RETURNS
65% DIGITAL PURCHASES
RETURNED TO STORES
75%+ OF DEMAND WITHIN 2-DAY,
CLICK-TO-DELIVERY IN TOP MARKETS
Source: Census Bureau
WINNING WITH THE CUSTOMER THROUGH
PERSONALIZED DIGITAL EXPERIENCES
DISCOVERY
PERSONALIZED
EXPERIENCES
CONNECTION
CONVENIENCE
DISCOVERY: OFFER THE BROADEST ASSORTMENT DIGITALLY AND
LEVERAGE DATA TO DELIVER PERSONALIZATION AT SCALE
ASSORTMENT
CURATION
CURRENT
Store-First Assortment
Store-Based Planning
Majority JWN-Owned Inventory
~300K Customer Choices
Nordstrom-Led Experiences
Product and Brand Recommendations Based on Purchase and Browse History
One Shopping Experience for All
FUTURE
Digital-First Assortment
Digital-Based Planning
Mixture of Owned, Partner and Shared Ownership Models
1.5M+ Customer Choices
Customer Insights-Led Experiences
Product, Content and Communication that Entice,
Inspire and Anticipate Customer Need
Personalized Shopping Experience
CONVENIENCE: LEVERAGING JWN PLATFORM TO REDUCE CUSTOMER
FRICTION AND INCREASE ENGAGEMENT ACROSS JWN
FULL INTEGRATION
OF INVENTORY
PICK UP ANYWHERE RETURN ANYWHERE
TRANSACT SEAMLESSLY
ACROSS JWN
SINGLE TO MULTICHANNEL
5x
7x
Customer
Increase in customer
lifetime value
spend
SINGLE TO MULTIBRAND
3x
4x
Customer
Increase in customer
lifetime value
spend
CONNECTION: ENHANCING STYLING AND SELLING CAPABILITIES
TO MAKE THE DIGITAL EXPERIENCE MORE PERSONAL
Salesperson
Personalized
In-Store Styling
In-Home Styling
Looks
Videos
Trunks
Style Boards
and Alterations
and Alterations
LOW TOUCH
MID TOUCH
HIGH TOUCH
"Inspired by a Stylist"
"Influenced by a Stylist"
"Led by a Stylist"
DELIVERING PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES ACROSS
THE SHOPPING JOURNEY
INGRID IS LOOKING
WE UTILIZE WHAT WE
FOR A NEW JACKET
KNOW ABOUT HER
Instagram
Current
JWN Store
Closet
Interactions
JWN App
Styling
Reviews
Usage
AlterationsPinterest
TO CREATE A
PERSONALIZED JOURNEY
Show her relevant looks
in Instagram feed
Highlight sustainably made
items in product recs
Recommend she sets up
in-store alterations
Suggest
contactless payment
Offer curbside when
items are ready
UNLOCKING THE POWER OF A SHARED DIGITAL PLATFORM
DELIVER ENHANCED
PERSONALIZATION THROUGH A
SINGLE VIEW OF THE CUSTOMER
INCREASE CONNECTIVITY
CUSTOMERS
ACROSS JWN DIGITAL AND
PHYSICAL ASSETS
ENHANCE SCALE
BY INCREASING ROI OF
FUTURE INVESTMENTS
NORDSTROM RACK
G E E V Y T H O M A S ,
P R E S I D E N T O F N O R D S T R O M R A C K
A COMPELLING VALUE PROPOSITION
COMPELLING PRODUCT OFFERING
~120K customer choices
80%+ of top 200 brands shared across Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack
LARGEST OFF-PRICE
HIGH-QUALITY
SIZEABLE, GROWING
DIGITAL PRESENCE
STORE FOOTPRINT
CUSTOMER BASE
2.2 million mobile app
~80% of stores in
22 million active
downloads in 2019
off-mall locations
customers in 2019
6.7 million unique
~70% of stores in
6.6 million customers
visits annually
top 20 markets
acquired in 2019
STRONG TRACK RECORD OF GROWTH AND DIGITAL LEADERSHIP
JWN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION
RACK STORE COUNT
TOTAL SALES
DIGITAL SALES
JWN TOTAL SALES CONTRIBUTION
2014
~45%
168
$3.6B
$360M
27%
2019
~60%
248
$5.2B
$1.3B
34%
Financials inclusive of Rack U.S. and NRHL; store count includes Rack U.S. and Canada Rack
BROADENING OUR REACH
EXPAND
ENHANCE
DELIVER
OUR
OUR
A SEAMLESS
OFFERING
CAPABILITIES
EXPERIENCE
EXPAND OUR OFFERING: CORE AND GROWTH SEGMENTS
NORDSTROM RACK
NORDSTROM
SHOPPING PRIORITY
BRANDS
PRICE
SERVICE & BRANDS
STYLE
Bold and trendy
Traditional and
Timeless and
Trendy and unique
Aspire to afford
practical
sophisticated
Style and quality
designer
Smart, savvy spender
Desire luxury brands
over brand
and experiences
JWN SHARE OF
26%
13%
30%
20%
SHOPPERS
EXPAND OUR OFFERING: REPOSITIONED STORE FLEET
NEW YORK DMA EXAMPLE
TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY
Customer
Traffic
Position each store
Units/transactions
to focus on the
biggest customer
segment opportunity.
Brand Hybrid Price
54
EXPAND OUR OFFERING: HIGH-GROWTH CATEGORIES
HOME, BEAUTY, KIDS and ACTIVE SALES
TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY
Share of Wallet
Traffic
20% $=2.5x
33%
Trips/Customer
OF TOTAL
OF TOTAL
2019 SALES
FUTURE SALES
ENHANCE OUR CAPABILITIES: MIGRATION TO JWN PLATFORM
TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY
EXPANDED SELECTION
AVAILABLE ONLINE
Transaction Volume
Transaction Speed
DELIVER PERSONALIZED
Conversion
EXPERIENCE
Sales
SHARPEN
MERCHANDISING OFFER
ENHANCE OUR CAPABILITIES: PRODUCT AVAILABILITY
STORE
+
DIGITAL
=
RACK
INVENTORY
INVENTORY
INVENTORY
ENHANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE THROUGH SHARED
DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL INVENTORY
20%
~1 day
Increase in
Improvement in order
selection
fulfillment speed
TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY
Trips
Conversion
Average
Transaction Size
DELIVER A SEAMLESS EXPERIENCE: MARKET STRATEGY
SEAMLESS CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
2020 INITIATIVES
Store Fulfill
Ship-to-store to all JWN stores Return to any JWN store
2021-2022 INITIATIVES
Expanded order pickup capabilities (expected 2021)
Shared in-market inventory (expected 2022)
TOP-LINE OPPORTUNITY
Customers
Trips
Transaction Size
BROADENING OUR REACH
EXPAND
ENHANCE
DELIVER
OUR
OUR
A SEAMLESS
OFFERING
CAPABILITIES
EXPERIENCE
ESG PRIORITIES & FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
A N N E B R A M M A N ,
C H I E F F I N A N C I A L O F F I C E R
ESG PRIORITIES
MAINTAINING THE HIGHEST GOVERNANCE STANDARDS
BOARD
SHAREHOLDER
COMPENSATION
STRATEGY
RIGHTS
AND RISK
LEAVE IT BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT
WE ARE STRIVING TO MEET OR EXCEED OUR STAKEHOLDERS' EXPECTATIONS
AND DELIVER ON OUR CORE INTENTION:
LEAVE IT BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
E N V I R O N M E N T A L
S U S T A I N A B I L I T Y
TalentCulture
H U M A NC O R P O R A T E
R I G H T SP H I L A N T H O P Y
Marketplace Leadership
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
DRIVE FINANCIAL OUTCOMES
LOW SINGLE-DIGIT
EBIT MARGIN
LOW TEENS
$1B+ OPERATING
REVENUE GROWTH
ABOVE 6%
ROIC
CASH FLOW
From 2019 Levels
Win in our most
Grow operating income
Improve working capital
Reinvest in the business
important markets
faster than revenue
efficiency
Pay down debt
Broaden the reach of
Maintain SG&A discipline
Reduce asset intensity
Return excess cash to
Nordstrom Rack
Increase ROIC
shareholders
Increase digital velocity
Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues
EBIT margin based on percent of net sales
See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure
WHAT HAS CHANGED
PAST
FUTURE
Four-Box Strategy
A Fully Integrated Business
Market Strategy in One Market
Market Strategy as JWN Business Model
Technology as Enabler
Technology as Competitive Advantage
Store-First Merchandising Approach
Digital-First Merchandising Approach
Siloed Operating Model
Connected and Flexible Operating Model
High Fixed Cost Structure
Re-Based Cost Structure
Fulfillment-Oriented Supply Chain
Customer Experience-Oriented Supply Chain
Owned Inventory
Expanded Partnership Models
Generational Investments
Supply Chain and Technology Investments
ACCELERATE REVENUE GROWTH
$2B-$3B
~$16B-$18B
$3B-$4B
Market
Strategy
~$10.7B
Rack
Digital
2020E
COVID Recovery
Growth Drivers
Future
WE EXPECT TO RETURN TO PRE-COVID SALES LEVELS,
FOLLOWED BY SUSTAINABLE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH THEREAFTER
EXPAND PROFIT MARGIN
EBIT MARGIN
2019 BASELINE
SCENARIO 1
SCENARIO 2
ABOVE 6%
Grow operating income
REVENUE
$15.5B
$14.5B
$15.5B
faster than revenue
Maintain SG&A discipline
EBIT MARGIN
5.1%
5%+
6%+
Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues
EBIT margin based on percent of net sales
MAINTAIN SG&A DISCIPLINE
$ in Millions
WORKING
EXPENSE
CAPITAL & CAPEX
TOTAL CASH
PLANNED SAVINGS
$200 - 250
$200 - 250
COVID-19 RESPONSE1
~$170
~$330
$500
ANNUAL TARGET
$370 - 420
~$330
$700 - 750
Net of COVID-19 related cash charges
See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure
IMPROVE RETURNS
2019 BASELINE
SCENARIO 1
SCENARIO 2
REVENUE
$15.5B
$14.5B
$15.5B
EBIT MARGIN
5.1%
5%+
6%+
OPERATING CASH
$1.2B
~$1B
$1B+
FLOW
ROIC
11%
Low
Low teens
double-digit
Revenue EBIT Margin
Working Capital
Capex
ROIC
Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues
EBIT margin based on percent of net sales
See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure
GENERATE CASH
REINVEST IN THE BUSINESS
Capex Intensity
of 3-4%
PAY DOWN DEBT
Steady Reduction
in Leverage Ratio
RETURN EXCESS CASH
Be in Position to
TO SHAREHOLDER
Return Cash in 2021
REAFFIRMING Q4 EXPECTATIONS
Q4 SALES DECREASE IN LOW-20S PERCENT
POSITIVE EBIT
POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW
EBIT MARGIN DELEVERAGE OF ~500 BPS Y/Y
EBIT margin based on percent of net sales
2021 EXPECTATIONS
25%+ REVENUE GROWTH
DIGITAL ~50% OF SALES
POSITIVE EBIT
LEVERAGE RATIO ~3X BY YEAR-END
Revenue includes net sales and credit card revenues
EBIT margin based on percent of net sales
A PIVOT TO MARKET SHARE CAPTURE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH
CLOSER TO YOU
UNLOCKING THE FULL POTENTIAL OF OUR DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM
Deeper Insights | More Choices | New Customers | Better Service
WIN IN OUR MOST
BROADEN THE REACH OF
INCREASE DIGITAL
IMPORTANT MARKETS
NORDSTROM RACK
VELOCITY
LOW SINGLE-DIGIT
EBIT MARGIN
LOW TEENS
$1B+ OPERATING
REVENUE GROWTH
ABOVE 6%
ROIC
CASH FLOW
From 2019 Levels
See the Company's 2019 10-K for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure
THANK YOU
APPENDIX: MAINTAINING THE HIGHEST GOVERNANCE STANDARDS
BOARD
9 of 11 current directors are independent, with majority of independent directors gender diverse
Independent non-executive Chairman
Regular executive sessions of independent directors
Committees comprised only of independent directors
Annual evaluations of Board committees and directors
Authority to hire independent consultants and experts
A combined 99% director attendance across 6 Board meetings in FY 2020
Term limits and mandatory retirement support Board refreshment
All Audit & Finance Committee members are SEC "Audit Committee Financial Experts"
SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS
Annual election of all directors
Majority vote standard for director elections
Each common share is entitled to one vote
Shareholders of 10%+ entitled to call special meeting
