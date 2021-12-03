Nordstrom : Morgan Stanley Transcript

DECEMBER 02, 2021 / 6:40PM, JWN.N - Nordstrom Inc at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Virtual)

Erik B. Nordstrom - Nordstrom, Inc. - CEO & Director

Thanks, Heather. I'd like to hit on a few points before we open up to Q&A. We just released our Q3 results last week. And the data in there were some real pockets of strength but also several areas of improvement for us. On the strengths, we made progress towards a number of our goals and highlight our strong digital growth, improving trends in our Nordstrom banner business. And we remain on track to deliver both our fiscal 2021 targets as well as the financial commitments that we laid out at our investor event last February.

However, we are not happy with what we delivered and we know we could do much better. Stepping back, it is always our goal to consistently drive profitable growth and increase our market share. Retail has always been competitive and the customer has many, many options. There's no doubt that the pandemic has led to much change with customers and disruption throughout our industry.

For us, we've been around for a long time and what's sustained us is always starting with the customer. It is our job to respond to changes with the customer and continue to find ways to serve them on their terms. And I'd say we just didn't do a good enough job of that last quarter. Now we have a clear view of what's holding us back on our financial results and what we need to do to address it. We've done a full teardown in these big areas that are holding us back, including taking an outside-in view.

These are big subjects for us. They are big opportunities because they all drive significant value. And we have a clear path in addressing them that we'll get into today. We know what we need to do and are committed to delivering. So let me hit on those big areas.

Well, I'm sure we'll get into more detail. But at a high level, there are 3 big areas that we're very focused on in driving improved results here.

First, Nordstrom Rack. Our headwinds that are from Rack business has largely been around inventory levels and flow, consistent flow of newness. We're working to increase our inventory levels, opportunistically leveraging pack and hold inventory. We're looking to and executing on rebalancing our assortment to include more of the coveted premium brands that customers really look to us for as well as strengthening our brand awareness. So that's the first one, Nordstrom Rack.

Secondly, improving our merchandise margin. We're taking decisive actions to optimize pricing and category management as well as increasing our private label penetration.

And third, to drive top line results as well as cost efficiency, we're optimizing our supply chain and inventory flow. So improvements in these areas, these are big long-term strategic subjects. There's a lot of operational rigor in these subjects. And there's benefits in the short term on there.

We see delivering improved results in those 3 areas in Q4 as well as continued improvement through the first half of next year. And as we execute on these priorities, strategically, we will continue to leverage the benefits of our interconnected model, which has served us well, and we continue to get strong proof points of the customer responding to those investments.

Our consistent focus on the customer over all these years has resulted in us having a strong reputation with a very attractive and large base of customers. And we have a unique model that drives this. We have 2 powerful brands in Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. And each of those banners has a robust scaled store business but also a digital business. And these are not only big businesses on their own. The real power and what we continue to see is the synergy amongst these businesses.

Simply put, we have more ways of engaging with customers and can provide differentiated services and products, all in a compelling economic model. For example, the average customer that shops across both banners, both in-store and online, spends over 12x more than a customer that uses a single channel. And customers who utilize our value-added services such as alterations and personal styling, things that we're really known for, spend 5 to 7x more than customers who don't use these services. So this level of connectivity and customer engagement is critically important to us as we work to expand our reach and grow our share.

All said, we recognize we need to deliver more, and we have a clear action plan to do so. We are confident in our path forward, excited about the future of our business and look forward to sharing our progress with you. So with that, Kimberly, I'll hand it back to you for Q&A.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us