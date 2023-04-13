Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Macedonia, Ohio

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc . (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Macedonia, Ohio.

"We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Macedonia, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack's unique product offering," said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in Macedonia can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns."

The 28,000 square-foot store will be located in Macedonia Gateway, a newly redeveloped shopping center that includes other retailers such as Burlington Coat Factory, Petco and Best Buy. Macedonia Gateway is owned and managed by Cipriani Investments and is ideally located at the crossroads of Route 82 and Route 8. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate seven Nordstrom Rack stores and three Nordstrom stores in Ohio. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

"We are thrilled Nordstrom Rack is coming to Macedonia Gateway. This iconic retail brand will offer exciting new shopping energy for the community, and add to our outstanding line-up of best-in-class stores," said Michael Cipriani , President and CEO of Cipriani Investments.

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities where it operates. Since 2019 along with its customers, Nordstrom has donated more than $1.5 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Cipriani Companies

The partnership of Cipriani Companies, Robert Brandon & Greg Warner, acquired this property in Macedonia in 1999. They've been thrilled to work with Mayor Nicolas Molnar and his administration in the redevelopment process. Messrs. Brandon & Warner have brought their years of real estate brokerage, development and vision, in concert with Cupkovic Architecture, Harlan & Associates, Coastal Quality Construction and Goodman Real Estate, to bring a fresh and exciting line-up to the city of Macedonia.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

