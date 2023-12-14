SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Noblesville, Indiana in fall 2024.

"We look forward to being a part of the Noblesville community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the region and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000-square-foot store will be located in Hamilton Town Center, a popular shopping center that includes Ulta, Ross, Dick's Sporting Goods and Total Wine. Hamilton Town Center is owned and managed by Simon Property Group and is ideally located off of I-69 and Campus Parkway.

"Hamilton Town Center is pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack to our bustling outdoor shopping destination," said Megan Earnest, General Manager at Hamilton Town Center. "We remain committed to providing the Indianapolis community with a stand-out shopping experience featuring the best selection of name-brand retailers, and the addition of Nordstrom Rack further solidifies our dedication to our shoppers."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and plays a critical role in the company's Closer to You strategy, which focuses on delivering customers a more convenient and interconnected experience across its stores and digital platforms. Nordstrom Rack offers customers up to 70 percent off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

With this new location, Nordstrom expands its physical footprint and economic impact in Indiana. The company operates three Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Indiana, generating hundreds of jobs locally.

Nordstrom is committed to investing in the diverse communities where it operates. Over the past four years, Nordstrom, with its customers, has donated nearly $2 million in support of its long-term partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the United States. These proceeds support the recruitment, training and engagement of adult mentors and mentorship moments between Bigs and Littles, including preparing for an interview, learning to tie a tie and helping with homework.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company. Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

