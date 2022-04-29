Log in
Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Los Angeles, CA
PR
Nordstrom, Inc. Plans to Open A New Nordstrom Rack in the Spring of 2023
CI
NORDSTROM : Celebrating Earth Day with Sustainably Focused Brand Partners
PU
Nordstrom Releases 2021 Impact Report Tracking Progress Toward Goals

04/29/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
SEATTLE, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nordstrom released their 2021 Impact Report, which shares a look back at the previous year and the progress the company made toward the company's 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging goals. 

"We remain committed to working to reduce our impact on the environment, give back to communities, cultivate safe workplaces for the people who make our products, and strive to provide our employees with a great place to work," said Pete Nordstrom, President at Nordstrom, Inc. "Though we know we have a long way to go, together with our employees, customers and partners we've made significant headway over the past year that we look forward to continuing in 2022."

As a company, Nordstrom understands its impact extends well beyond the walls of our stores and online operations and will continue to prioritize responsible business practices to work toward a more positive, inclusive and sustainable future. The report highlights progress made across three key impact areas: people, planet and product.

PEOPLE

  • Donated more than 40,000 pairs of shoes and 17,000 winter coats to kids in need with Shoes That Fit and Operation Warm. 
  • Donated nearly $11 million to 325 organizations in communities where we do business. 
  • Gave $3.6 million to 2,871 non-profits through our Employee Matching Donation program. 
  • Worked to strengthen the existing framework of eight existing Employee Resource Groups. To make them more accessible to all employees, Nordstrom implemented a technology platform enabling thousands of store employees across the U.S. and Canada to join, if interested. 

PLANET

  • Met 2025 goal to help customers extend the life of 250 tons of clothing through donation, resale and refurbishment. 
  • Met 2025 goal to contribute $250,000 in corporate donations to help slow and prevent climate change. 
  • Joined the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA), a community of nearly 300 energy customers and partners committed to achieving a 90% carbon-free U.S. electricity system by 2030. 
  • Expanded Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE to Canada and took back 5.99 tons of beauty packaging. The program was also awarded Good Housekeeping's 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award.  
  • Sourced new, thinner poly mailers with 50% recycled content resulting in an estimated 192-ton reduction annually.  
  • Collected over 46 tons of clothing, shoes and accessories in 13 stores and through mail-in program with Give Back Box. 
  • Partnered with Forterra to offset our Puget Sound store emissions for 2021 through the Evergreen Carbon Capture Program.


PRODUCT

  • Signed the 15 Percent Pledge and committed to buy 10x more merchandise from Black-owned and -founded businesses by 2030.
  • Added 145 Black- and Latinx-owned, -operated and -designed brands to our assortment and created Latinx- and Black-owned and -founded shopping categories on Nordstrom.com.
  • Raised more than $2 million to support homeless youth through sales of Treasure & Bond products.
  • Produced nearly 45% of Nordstrom Made products in factories that invest in women's empowerment training.

Visit Nordstrom.com/ImpactReport to read the complete report.

About Nordstrom  
At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

MEDIA CONTACT:  
Caroline Mattingly 
Nordstrom, Inc.  
caroline.mattingly@nordstrom.com 

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
