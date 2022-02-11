Nordstrom : Shop Sustainably with the First Carbon-Neutral New Concepts Shop with PANGAIA

Shop Sustainably with the First Carbon-Neutral New Concepts Shop with PANGAIA

This week we launched New Concepts@Nordstrom Concept 016: PANGAIA. Developed and designed in partnership with materials science company, PANGAIA, the shop marks the first physical retail experience in North America for the brand. Concept 016 will highlight the world of PANGAIA through an immersive shop, rooted in innovation and exploration.

The shop will feature a range of products offerings for adults and kids that speak to the brand's focus on innovation through science and high-tech naturalism. PANGAIA products also qualify for our Sustainable Style category, which makes it easy for customers to find and shop products that are made with sustainably sourced materials and ingredients, are responsibly manufactured or packaged and give back. We are committed to offering 15% of product assortment which qualifies for Sustainable Style by 2025.

PANGAIA partners with the world's leading research institutions, laboratories, and scientists to bring to life the latest problem-solving innovations in materials science. The brand's ethos of 'high-tech naturalism' involves taking the abundance of nature and infusing it with high tech yet sustainable processes to augment functionality. This brings out the best in nature, through science, and enables the creation of innovative material solutions that utilize waste in a more effective way.



We have worked closely with PANGAIA to create a space that is climate positive, measuring and offsetting the entire carbon footprint (plus 10%) of the retail experience, while accounting for employee commuting, material use, material transport, site electricity, and heating.



"We are honored that PANGAIA has chosen Nordstrom as their first North American retail partner and look forward to introducing their offering to our customers," says Sam Lobban, SVP of Designer and New Concepts at Nordstrom. "We have long admired the brand's commitment to creating products rooted in innovation and science and are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our business through projects like Concept 016."



Concept 016 is part of PANGAIA's latest initiative, PANGAIA Pact which exemplifies the brand's focus on becoming earth positive and driving a purpose and impact led business model. PANGAIA Pact is built on alignment with our commitments to harnessing common earth positive goals and a way of working with partners-driving a greater combined impact across 3 key pillars including Carbon Neutrality, Circularity and Purpose.

"We are happy to be entering physical retail in North America with such an iconic and forward-thinking partner as Nordstrom. Positive change comes from the collective behavior of people and businesses alike, and our partnership with Nordstrom is no exception; through our shared values, our carbon neutral store experience, combined philanthropic action and active communities, we look forward to showcasing materials innovations and breakthrough solutions - in the most accessible way possible."

Concept 016: PANGAIA is available online through early May at Nordstrom.com, as well as

13 stores in our top markets including Austin, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, NYC, Seattle and Vancouver.

PANGAIA was developed to shine a light on the brand's core technological advances, including proprietary technology and trademarks such as C-FIBER™, PPRMINT™, FLWRDWN™, PANettle™, and PANhemp™.

