    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/18 04:10:00 pm
29.62 USD   +5.48%
Nordstrom : Sounds Like Nordstrom

10/18/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Sounds Like Nordstrom

You know how there are some sounds or songs that just make you think about a company, a brand, or an experience? They spark an emotion, a memory and a familiarity that sometimes you can't quite put your finger on. But every time you hear that song, you're transported back to that same feeling.  

Now, Nordstrom has its own song, too. 

We think of our brand in terms of what people see, experience and feel and are excited to have a song that represents who we are. This is another layer we're incorporating into our marketing that we hope will make us memorable and relevant in an experiential and powerful way. In a fraction of a second, customers will be able to recognize and experience Nordstrom through music.  

We've commissioned a signature song that is a remix of the song Never Be Another You originally recorded by Lee Fields and The Expressions in 2016. The cover version features vocals by local Seattle emerging artist Shaina Shepherd. We believe this music conveys the ease and calm of how Nordstrom can make you feel by taking care of you, appreciating you, helping to make you feel good.  

We're excited to share our holiday campaign video featuring the song Never Be Another You. The song is part of our Make Merry holiday campaign and will be released in partnership with Sub Pop records in November.  

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 583 M - -
Net income 2022 192 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 4 463 M 4 463 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.-10.03%4 463
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED9.91%9 265
MACY'S, INC.113.69%7 445
FALABELLA S.A.-9.89%7 217
KOHL'S CORPORATION14.06%6 986
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED69.11%5 828