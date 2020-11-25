Log in
NORDSTROM, INC

(JWN)
Nordstrom : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, 21Vianet Group, Advanced Micro Devices, Nordstrom, or Comcast?

11/25/2020
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, VNET, AMD, JWN, and CMCSA.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-apple-21vianet-group-advanced-micro-devices-nordstrom-or-comcast-301180591.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
