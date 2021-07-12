Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordstrom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/09 04:10:00 pm
36 USD   +6.64%
07:10aNORDSTROM AND ASOS : A Game-Changing Joint-Venture
PU
07:01aNORDSTROM  : and ASOS Announce Game-changing Joint Venture
PR
04:48aLondon Shares Fall as Miners, Banks Lose Ground
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordstrom and ASOS: A Game-Changing Joint-Venture

07/12/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nordstrom and ASOS: A Game-Changing Joint-Venture

We're excited to announce a new joint venture with ASOS, an online retailer for fashion-loving 20-somethings around the world with a purpose to give its customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be.

What the venture entails:
We're acquiring a minority interest in ASOS Holdings, which holds the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands to help drive the growth of these brands and sit alongside a new wider strategic partnership. ASOS will retain operational and creative control of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands. A shared ownership model with a Nordstrom seat on the ASOS Holdings board will ensure close collaboration between us and ASOS, driving a stronger future for the iconic Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands worldwide.

We will now have the exclusive multi-channel retail rights for Topshop and Topman in all of North America, including Canada and own a minority stake globally. We will also become the only brick-and-mortar presence for these brands worldwide.

Why this is a big deal:
President and Chief Brand Officer Pete Nordstrom said it best, 'We could not have found a better partner in ASOS, the world leader in fashion for the 20-something customer, and are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them to reimagine the wholesale/retail partnership. Bringing the ASOS brands, including Topshop and Topman, to our customers allows us to create newness and excitement and offer more relevant products to this dynamic customer segment so we can continue to deliver on our commitment to help them feel good and look their best.'

This investment will help drive the growth of these brands globally, setting the stage for us and ASOS to sit alongside a new wider strategic partnership. This innovative partnership will involve unprecedented collaboration and alignment, redefining the traditional retail/wholesale model. This is also a great example of our alternative partnership model and one of the most significant ways we will be able to scale our customer choices from 300,000 today to more than 1.5 million over the next three to five years as we announced during our February investor event.

How this helps customers:
This partnership paves the way for a wider strategic alliance between ASOS and Nordstrom as we leverage our complementary retail models to give even more 20-somethings the confidence to be whoever they want to be. This fall, customers will also be able to pick up Asos.com orders at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores. We're also in discussions to create a multi-channel showcase for a handful of ASOS brands for Nordstrom customers.

Ultimately, ASOS is really good at what they do and really understands the young fashion customer. They come from a total digital-first mindset, understand how that platform works and can help us deliver greater convenience and connection to our customers.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 11:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDSTROM, INC.
07:10aNORDSTROM AND ASOS : A Game-Changing Joint-Venture
PU
07:01aNORDSTROM  : and ASOS Announce Game-changing Joint Venture
PR
04:48aLondon Shares Fall as Miners, Banks Lose Ground
DJ
03:50aASOS  : to Divest Minority Stakes in Topshop, Other Retail Brands to US-Based No..
MT
07/11NORDSTROM  : Seven Ways to Make the Most of the Anniversary Sale
PU
07/08NORDSTROM  : Dan Schoening Discusses Digital and In-Store Experiences with the B..
PU
07/08NORDSTROM  : Signs Fifteen Percent Pledge to Grow Black Businesses
PU
06/30NORDSTROM  : Alexis DePree Joined the Council of Supply Chain Management Profess..
PU
06/30NORDSTROM  : Survey Reveals a 165 Percent Increase in Online Searches for Work C..
PU
06/28NORDSTROM  : Launches Exclusive Hijab Collection in Partnership With Henna & Hij..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 716 M - -
Net income 2022 140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,7x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 5 720 M 5 720 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 36,00 $
Average target price 35,24 $
Spread / Average Target -2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.15.35%5 787
FALABELLA S.A.19.77%10 936
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED15.86%9 918
KOHL'S CORPORATION32.22%8 937
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-21.76%8 223
XI'AN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED31.19%7 118