Nordstrom : BP. + WILDFANG

BP. + WILDFANG

Our Nordstrom Made brand, BP. introduced an ongoing collaboration with WILDFANG-a brand that challenges stereotypes and gender norms. BP. + WILDFANG is designed for women-identified customers and will feature jumpsuits, button-ups, blazers, statement tees and accessories in a body-diverse size range from $12-$89.

The BP. and WILDFANG teams developed not only a product collaboration but an immersive partnership that includes gender knowledge training for our employees, product research, social responsibility initiatives and marketing research. This work will culminate with a series of BP. + WILDFANG collections, each complimented with employee training.

The collection reflects silhouettes that are created to be versatile yet functional. The fit of each piece was carefully sized for a variety of body shapes to make a collection that could be worn by women-identified customers who want to push boundaries of their style and challenge gender norms. Everything from the position and depth of pockets to the widths and lengths of sleeves was methodically designed with inclusive styling in mind.

'WILDFANG shares in our commitment to our customers through service, quality product and a personalized shopping experience,' said Jen Jackson Brown, EVP and president of Nordstrom Product Group. 'This collaboration between BP. and WILDFANG allows us to educate our employees to serve our customers in new and relevant ways.' Our employee training features educational content on gender-nonconforming styling and inclusive customer engagement and has been happening over the last six months to ensure all employees are equipped to best serve customers before the product has launched in stores or online.

'At WILDFANG, we believe that the fashion industry has clung to outdated gender norms for far too long,' said Emma Mcilroy, CEO and co-founder of WILDFANG. 'We are challenging the idea that women have to dress a certain way, act a certain way, or have a certain type of job. We are working hard to make the industry more inclusive with every element of our partnership with Nordstrom.'

We've partnered with Year Up, a non-profit organization focused on workforce development that provides space and opportunity for Black, LatinX and Queer communities. The partnership will develop a systemic pathway for new talent to come into the fashion industry through our own Nordstrom Made brands. In addition to the partnership, five percent of total sales from the BP. + WILDFANG collection will go to Year Up as part of the collaboration.