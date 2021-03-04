Nordstrom : International Women's Day

International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women's Day, we are reflecting on our commitments to supporting women's empowerment globally and celebrating our progress towards positive change. Women make up a majority of our employees, customer base and the people working in our supply chain. As a company we remain committed to human rights through women's empowerment globally and within our business, sharing our goals to support positive labor practices, creating transparency and empowering women working in the global fashion supply chain.

Supporting the women who work in our supply chain is part of our commitment to human rights. When women are healthier, their children and families are healthier. And when women have an income, they tend to invest in their children and families, creating benefits that reach far beyond themselves. That's why we've partnered with BSR's HERProject since 2007 to create and support global worker empowerment programs. These programs help provide valuable skills and education on health, financial literacy, and gender equality while creating meaningful, sustainable improvements within factories and communities at large.

We aim to drive positive change by producing more of Nordstrom Made products in factories where women have resources to learn, grow and lead. Since the start of our partnership with HERProject, we've launched worker empowerment programs in more than 30 factories in five countries reaching more than 25,000 works. We aim to expand these numbers as stated in our 2025 human rights goals, which include:

Having 90 percent of Nordstrom Made products produced in factories that invest in women's empowerment.

Being able to trace 90 percent of its Nordstrom Made products back to the factory where they were produced.

Having 100 percent of Nordstrom Made strategic suppliers pay a living wage to their factory workers.

Continuing to invest in organizations that support women's empowerment to create trainings and resources within our global supply chain.

In addition to our continued efforts through HERProject, this International Women's Day, we're once again making a grant to CARE International, a global nonprofit supporting women's empowerment and the fight against global poverty and social injustice. By finding new ways to support women who work in global fashion supply chains, we aim to help break the cycle of poverty and create new opportunities for dignified work.

In addition to supporting our global partners, we're as committed as ever to creating an inclusive environment where employees feel valued and respected across the rest of our organization. We're proud to have achieved 100% pay equity for employees of all genders and races and are nearly at 100% pay parity-a measurement on gender representation on all levels of the company. We want to be part of the solution and create positive change within our company and on a global scale. While we are proud of our progress this is just one step on that journey.