  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Nordstrom, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nordstrom : Launches Exclusive Hijab Collection in Partnership With Henna & Hijabs (H&H)

06/28/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
Nordstrom Launches Exclusive Hijab Collection in Partnership With Henna & Hijabs (H&H)

SEATTLE, WA - Nordstrom announced today a partnership with Henna & Hijabs (H&H) to introduce an exclusive collection of hijabs created for the modern Muslim woman. Over the last six months, Nordstrom has been partnering with Hilal Ibrahim, the founder and CEO of Henna & Hijabs (H&H), to create a dynamic collection of hijabs in a versatile mix of prints, vibrant colors and fabrics. Each hijab is designed to offer incomparable style and flawless function as a headscarf.

'We are honored and excited to be partnering with Henna & Hijabs (H&H) to create a thoughtfully designed collection of hijabs for our customers,' said Jen Jackson Brown, EVP and President of Nordstrom Product Group, Nordstrom, Inc. 'We look forward to continuing to evolve our assortment, while listening to our employees, customers, brand partners and neighbors along the way. We hope this collection provides a sense of pride, excitement and confidence for an otherwise underrepresented community of women.'

Henna & Hijabs (H&H) is a brand that celebrates and honors representation, beauty, equity and strength, knowing that apparel can create a sense of identity and belonging. The company designs and creates hijabs that are ethically responsible to both people and the environment.

The collection is launching with five styles, from everyday wear to special occasion silks, designed in light, breathable fabrics, perfect for the summer season. The collection offers both 27' X 72' rectangular fits, as well as square-cut 40'X40' sizing and includes an exclusive H&H Signature Pin to give customers confidence with a fashionable and secure fastening option. The H&H underscarf, available in three colors, offers comfort and breathability in a 100% jersey knit.

'I am grateful to find collaborators that are committed to creating a place where every customer is welcome, respected, appreciated and able to be themselves.' said Hilal Ibrahim, H&H Founder and CEO. 'Henna & Hijabs' mission is inspired from a place of inclusion and representation. As an entrepreneur and designer, I hope our new partnership with Nordstrom and this collection of hijabs will offer millions of underrepresented women a favorite new addition to their closet, but also inspire them to reimagine what is possible and find inner strength.'

View the Nordstrom x Henna & Hijabs collection here. Additional details on this collaboration, similar launches and Nordstrom's commitment to community through diversity, inclusion and belonging can be found on the Nordstrom Press Room.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 356 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

ABOUT HENNA & HIJABS (H&H)

Henna & Hijabs (H&H) is a Black, women owned Minneapolis-based company founded on the belief that fashion can be good for both people and the planet. Henna & Hijabs is committed to creating beautiful handmade hijabs and organic henna. Find out more at www.hennaandhijabs.com.

Media Contact

Meliz Andiroglu
NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:49:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
