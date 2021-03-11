Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom, Inc.    JWN

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/11 01:46:34 pm
37.275 USD   -1.15%
01:34pNORDSTROM  : Privilege Tax Panel with Venus Williams and Jen Jackson Brown
PU
03/04NORDSTROM  : International Women's Day
PU
03/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Lyft, Intel, Uber
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordstrom : Privilege Tax Panel with Venus Williams and Jen Jackson Brown

03/11/2021 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Privilege Tax Panel with Venus Williams and Jen Jackson Brown

In celebration of Women's History Month and Equal Pay Day on March 24, Venus Williams hosted a roundtable conversation discussing women's empowerment, gender wage inequality, tips on advocating for oneself within an organization and much more. As part of the initiative, our EVP of Nordstrom Product Group, Young Adult and Kids Jen Jackson Brown participated in the panel discussion, highlighting our commitment to women's empowerment, our progress in achieving 100% pay equity and her own personal experience as a leader at Nordstrom. Below are Jen's highlights from the discussion.

In 2019, Nordstrom carried out a large-scale reevaluation of wages and subsequently was able to achieve 100% pay equity across both gender and race. Why do you think those steps you took at Nordstrom were necessary, how were they successful and do you think all companies can achieve that?

We believe in equal pay for equal work. I have worked for Nordstrom for 30-years and thinking about if there was ever a time that I was not paid equal for the same job, the truth is I don't know. There wasn't transparency when I started, but now there is, and it forces us to stay true to those values.

If we really respect the people that work for our companies, they deserve to be paid the same, no matter their race or gender. As a company there was never a time we thought this was a bad idea-it's a business imperative. Do I think every company should do it? Yes. We carried this out quickly and efficiently and I'm proud of the way we handled it.

We have seen more women enter the workplace since the 1980's-that is a relatively short time ago and we are still facing cultural norms and biases on how women are supposed to act. It is important to have conversations around equal pay transparency because it can help other women start those conversations. How do you have those conversation in your workplace and lead at Nordstrom?

I'm lucky because I work for a company that is mainly comprised of women. It's been so long since I've had that experience of questioning whether I am being paid equally, and I'm hopeful that companies will move towards the place we are.

From my own experience I decided I was just going to be an assertive person and I have encouraged women around me to practice negotiating. They should never just accept less pay; they must ask questions. One of the questions I tell other women to ask their supervisor is, 'can you look me in the eye and tell me I'm getting paid fairly compared to my counterparts?' This encourages the leader to go back and do research and come back with an honest answer.

How can managers address this issue of pay inequality?

Since you decided to be a leader, your role is to be completely selfless in advocating for the people that work for you. That would mean escalating to whoever has the authority to make the decision you want them to make. Do not be afraid of the consequences that may bring because it shows your team they can trust you and in turn will work better for you.

Access an extended interview between Jen Jackson Brown and Venus Williams here.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 18:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDSTROM, INC.
01:34pNORDSTROM  : Privilege Tax Panel with Venus Williams and Jen Jackson Brown
PU
03/04NORDSTROM  : International Women's Day
PU
03/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Lyft, Intel, Uber
03/03NORDSTROM  : Sees Temporary Impact of Inventory on Margins Unwinding in 2021 Ami..
MT
03/03NORDSTROM  : Q4 2020 At-A-Glance
PU
03/02Nordstrom warns of task to dispose excess holiday merchandise
RE
03/02NORDSTROM : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/02NORDSTROM INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02NORDSTROM  : Q4 Profit Declines, Net Sales Slide; Shares Fall After Hours
MT
03/02NORDSTROM  : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 802 M - -
Net income 2021 -694 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,55x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 5 951 M 5 951 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,14 $
Last Close Price 37,71 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.19.64%5 951
FALABELLA S.A.26.62%11 504
KOHL'S CORPORATION41.53%9 024
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED4.00%8 463
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-16.43%7 060
MACY'S, INC.52.09%5 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ