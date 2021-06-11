Nordstrom and ELLE offer exclusive conversation with the cast of 'In the Heights'

We partnered with our friends at ELLE magazine to bring our best customers a unique behind-the-scenes conversation with the cast of the highly anticipated film 'In the Heights'. The film had its world premiere at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival last week and was released in theatres nationwide on June 10 and is simultaneously streaming on HBO Max. Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2008 Broadway musical of the same name, it's been over a decade since the hit musical brought salsa, hip-hop, and diversity to Broadway.

The film adaptation follows a similar plot to the musical, telling the story of a corner in Washington Heights, New York City, where each member of the community pursues their dream of a better life. Our NYC Flagship store has a couple of special connections to the film -- we're located at 57th Street and Broadway, mere blocks from the theatre district and we're also just a couple subway stops away from the Washington Heights neighborhood.

We hope you enjoy the high energy, candid conversations with cast members Melissa Barrera who plays Vanessa; Leslie Grade who plays Nina; Quiara Alegria Hudes, the film's screenplay writer and producer; and Laura Sampedro ELLE magazine's deputy managing editor who moderated the conversation.

We're proud to partner with ELLE to bring unique experiences such as this to our customers with whom we strive to create meaningful connections. We look forward to a continuation of our partnership with ELLE and 'In The Heights' in September when we celebrate the cast during LatinX heritage month at an intimate dinner at Wolf restaurant in our NYC Flagship store. Stay tuned for more details!