Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordstrom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordstrom : and ELLE offer exclusive conversation with the cast of "In the Heights"

06/11/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nordstrom and ELLE offer exclusive conversation with the cast of 'In the Heights'

We partnered with our friends at ELLE magazine to bring our best customers a unique behind-the-scenes conversation with the cast of the highly anticipated film 'In the Heights'. The film had its world premiere at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival last week and was released in theatres nationwide on June 10 and is simultaneously streaming on HBO Max. Based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2008 Broadway musical of the same name, it's been over a decade since the hit musical brought salsa, hip-hop, and diversity to Broadway.

The film adaptation follows a similar plot to the musical, telling the story of a corner in Washington Heights, New York City, where each member of the community pursues their dream of a better life. Our NYC Flagship store has a couple of special connections to the film -- we're located at 57th Street and Broadway, mere blocks from the theatre district and we're also just a couple subway stops away from the Washington Heights neighborhood.

We hope you enjoy the high energy, candid conversations with cast members Melissa Barrera who plays Vanessa; Leslie Grade who plays Nina; Quiara Alegria Hudes, the film's screenplay writer and producer; and Laura Sampedro ELLE magazine's deputy managing editor who moderated the conversation.

We're proud to partner with ELLE to bring unique experiences such as this to our customers with whom we strive to create meaningful connections. We look forward to a continuation of our partnership with ELLE and 'In The Heights' in September when we celebrate the cast during LatinX heritage month at an intimate dinner at Wolf restaurant in our NYC Flagship store. Stay tuned for more details!

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDSTROM, INC.
03:37pNORDSTROM  : and ELLE offer exclusive conversation with the cast of "In the Heig..
PU
06/09NORDSTROM  : Gemma Lionello joins WWD Beauty Inc Summit
PU
06/04NORDSTROM  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
06/03NORDSTROM  : Bp. + wildfang
PU
06/03NORDSTROM  : Luxury Shoe Brand Rebecca Allen Launches at Nordstrom
PU
06/03NORDSTROM  : DA Davidson Adjusts Nordstrom's Price Target $38 From $31, Citing F..
MT
06/01NORDSTROM  : Celebrating Pride at Nordstrom
PU
06/01NORDSTROM  : 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
PU
05/28INSIDER TRENDS : Nordstrom Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend Intact
MT
05/28INSIDER TRENDS : Nordstrom Insider Receives Stock Award, Trend of Buys Extended
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 708 M - -
Net income 2022 132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 927 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,8x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 5 455 M 5 455 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 35,24 $
Last Close Price 34,33 $
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.10.00%5 455
FALABELLA S.A.19.39%10 914
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED20.67%10 302
KOHL'S CORPORATION32.17%8 402
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-14.30%8 216
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-11.67%7 086