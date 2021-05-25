Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordstrom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/25 04:10:00 pm
36.48 USD   -2.85%
05:53pMT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Inse, zs, jwn
MT
04:47pNORDSTROM  : Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises
MT
04:41pNORDSTROM  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings (Form 8-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordstrom reports bigger-than-expected loss as markdowns hit margins

05/25/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The outside of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York

(Reuters) -Nordstrom Inc posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by price markdowns the department store chain had to initiate due to excess holiday inventory and increasing competition in the retail sector.

The retailer's shares, which have gained 17% this year, fell 7% in extended trading, as first-quarter sales declined 13% from 2019. In contrast, rival apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a 7.3% rise in net sales for the same period.

The drop in sales showed Nordstrom was not recovering as quickly as rivals even as the roll out of vaccines and the arrival of stimulus checks in March boosted consumer spending confidence, analysts said.

"This underlines the fact that Nordstrom has nowhere near dug itself out of the hole it fell into at the start of last year - despite the fact this was a boom quarter for the retail sector overall," Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said.

Late arrival of products during last year's holiday season led to a glut of out-of-fashion products, forcing Nordstrom to take steps including making returns to vendors and marking down prices in the first quarter to clear excess inventory.

Higher labor and shipping costs, as well as supply constraints in the apparel industry, are also pressuring Nordstrom's margins, Nordstrom Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman said.

The company reiterated its full-year revenue forecast of an over 25% increase, while rivals Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp beat first-quarter sales estimates and raised full-year forecasts last week.

The company reported a net loss of $166 million, or $1.05 per share in the quarter ended May 1, compared with estimates of a loss of 57 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NORDSTROM, INC.
05:53pMT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Inse, zs, jwn
MT
04:47pNORDSTROM  : Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises
MT
04:41pNORDSTROM  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings (Form 8-K)
PU
04:39pNORDSTROM INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29pNORDSTROM : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pURBAN OUTFITTERS  : Nordstrom reports bigger-than-expected loss as markdowns hit..
RE
04:06pNORDSTROM  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings
PR
12:05pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : NORDSTROM INC, 72.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 9.3% ..
MT
09:26aWall Street Sees Upbeat Session; Data, Earnings in Focus
MT
08:24aUS Futures Higher; Data, Earnings on Tap
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 619 M - -
Net income 2022 190 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 918 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 5 924 M 5 924 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 62 000
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 36,08 $
Last Close Price 37,55 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC.20.31%5 924
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED23.96%10 562
FALABELLA S.A.12.17%10 148
KOHL'S CORPORATION36.84%8 775
MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-5.31%7 596
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-25.90%6 742