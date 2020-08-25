Log in
NORDSTROM, INC

NORDSTROM, INC

(JWN)
Nordstrom reports bigger-than-expected loss, sales plunge as pandemic hits

08/25/2020 | 04:29pm EDT

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc reported a bigger-than-expected loss and a 53% fall in sales on Tuesday, as its stores were shut for about half of the reported quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending the department store chain's shares down about 7%.

Like many of its peers, Nordstrom was severely hit from a months-long closure of its stores across the United States and as shoppers steered away from the company's upscale apparel, including work clothing and designer dresses.

J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, Brooks Brothers and other retailers have filed for bankruptcy in the last several months.

Nordstrom was also hit as it moved its popular Anniversary Sale from the second to the third quarter, which also impacted its online sales that fell 5%.

The Seattle-based company posted net sales of $1.78 billion for the second quarter ended Aug. 1, compared with $3.78 billion, a year earlier.

Nordstrom reported a net loss of $255 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to a profit of $141 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.48 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 231 M - -
Net income 2021 -567 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,39x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 2 445 M 2 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Kenneth J. Worzel Chief Operating Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC-61.96%2 445
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.26.59%10 355
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-17.93%8 485
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.302.79%6 448
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-5.31%6 301
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED6.88%3 875
