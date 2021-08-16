Nordstrom : to Provide 25,000 Pairs of Brand-New Nike Sneakers to Kids in Need

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nordstrom announced the launch of its annual campaign with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit. For the past 11 years, the fashion retailer has partnered with its customers to provide over 240,000 pairs of brand-new, properly fitting shoes to kids in need in local communities where Nordstrom operates.

Why Shoes?

Shoes are one of the most expensive items that families need to purchase at the beginning of the school year. Having a good pair of shoes is a key part of a child's success in school and can contribute to higher self-esteem.

"Each fall, our customers and employees look forward to the chance to help students across the country start school on the right foot with a pair of new sneakers," said Scott Meden, chief marketing officer at Nordstrom. "With many students returning to school for the first time since 2020, we are grateful to play a small part in setting them up for success as they reenter classrooms."

This year with Nike as the exclusive shoe partner, Nordstrom has committed to helping more than 25,000 kids start the school year right with a pair of brand-new and properly fitting Nike sneakers.

"Nike is a long-standing brand partner with Nordstrom," said Tacey Powers, executive vice president, general merchandise manager, shoes. "We are excited about the opportunity to offer kids these high-quality sneakers to start the school year feeling comfortable, confident and ready to learn."

Get Involved

From August 16 through September 19, customers can donate to the Shoes That Fit campaign in one of three ways:

Visit any U.S. Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack , Nordstrom Local store, Nordstrom.com or NordstromRack.com to purchase a $10 Shoes That Fit giving card Add a donation when they check out at Nordstrom.com Make an online, tax-deductible donation at www.shoesthatfit.org/Nordstrom

All giving cards and donations go directly toward Shoes that Fit who will provide new Nike sneakers to kids in need.

Shoe Delivery

At the end of the campaign, the Nike sneakers will be distributed to children at elementary schools with a high percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch programs across the United States. In Chicago, New York City and Seattle, Nordstrom employees will host shoe delivery events at local elementary schools. These events will feature a school bus stuffed with shoes and field day activities. All students will leave with their brand-new Nike sneakers and a gift bag including a pair of socks donated by Nike. In Seattle, Nordstrom partnered with four-time WNBA Champion Seattle Storm, and students will have the chance to meet one of the team point guards, Jordan Brand athlete Jordin Canada, at the delivery event on September 14. The franchise will also contribute by covering the costs of sneakers for the entire fifth grade at a local Seattle school.

Nordstrom Cares

Nordstrom is committed to giving back to the diverse communities it serves. In 2020, the company donated over $11 million dollars to hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada, with the majority of giving focused on organizations and programs that provide basic necessities to kids and families so they can thrive and reach their full potential, including Shoes That Fit.

