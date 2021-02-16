Nordstrom to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 2

SEATTLE - February 16, 2021 - Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year financial results along with 2021 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 2, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. ET:

-- Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

-- Alternatively, for audio-only dial 201-689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY:

-- The slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.

-- A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13716161, until the close of business on March 9, 2021.



ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

INVESTOR CONTACT: Trina Schurman Nordstrom, Inc. InvRelations@Nordstrom.com MEDIA CONTACT: Gigi Ganatra Duff Nordstrom, Inc. NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com