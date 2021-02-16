Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom, Inc    JWN

NORDSTROM, INC

(JWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nordstrom : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 2

02/16/2021 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nordstrom to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 2

SEATTLE - February 16, 2021 - Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year financial results along with 2021 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 2, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. ET:
-- Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.
-- Alternatively, for audio-only dial 201-689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY:
-- The slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.
-- A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13716161, until the close of business on March 9, 2021.

ABOUT NORDSTROM
Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Trina Schurman

Nordstrom, Inc.

InvRelations@Nordstrom.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gigi Ganatra Duff

Nordstrom, Inc.

NordstromPR@Nordstrom.com

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 21:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORDSTROM, INC
10:38aNORDSTROM : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 2
PU
06:10aNORDSTROM : JP Morgan Adjusts Nordstrom PT to $40 From $34, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
02/12NORDSTROM : Celebrating Valentine's Day
PU
02/11NORDSTROM : Investor Event 2021 Transcript
PU
02/10NORDSTROM : Gordon Haskett Upgrades Nordstrom to Buy From Hold; Price Target is ..
MT
02/08NORDSTROM NYC LAUNCHES ITS LATEST CE : Black Founders
PU
02/08NORDSTROM : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Nordstrom to $34 From $19, Ma..
MT
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/04NORDSTROM : Investor Event 2021 Presentation
PU
02/04NORDSTROM : Highlights from Nordstrom's 2021 Investor Event
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 790 M - -
Net income 2021 -694 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,97x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 5 495 M 5 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 31,76 $
Last Close Price 34,85 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target -8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC11.66%5 495
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA5.51%9 677
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED4.07%8 476
KOHL'S CORPORATION23.08%7 895
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-6.39%7 875
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED21.75%5 569
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ