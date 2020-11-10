Log in
Nordstrom : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 24

11/10/2020 | 04:37pm EST
Nordstrom to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 24

SEATTLE-November 10, 2020-Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's third quarter financial results. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on November 24, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. ET:
-- Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.
-- Alternatively, for audio-only dial (201) 689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY:
-- The slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.
-- A telephone replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and entering Conference ID 13712750, until the close of business on December 1, 2020.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 356 stores in 40 states, including 100 full-line stores in the United States and Canada; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and six Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Investors:
Trina Schurman, invrelations@nordstrom.com
or
Media:
Jennifer Tice Walker, NordstromPR@nordstrom.com

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 21:36:02 UTC
