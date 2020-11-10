Nordstrom to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 24

SEATTLE-November 10, 2020-Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company's third quarter financial results. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.



To listen to the LIVE conference call on November 24, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. ET:

-- Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

-- Alternatively, for audio-only dial (201) 689-8354.



-- The slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.

About Nordstrom



Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 356 stores in 40 states, including 100 full-line stores in the United States and Canada; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and six Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.



