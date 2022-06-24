Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nordstrom, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JWN   US6556641008

NORDSTROM, INC.

(JWN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29 2022-06-24 am EDT
24.62 USD   +6.86%
10:56aThinking about trading options or stock in Bank of America, Nordstrom, PayPal, United Airlines, or Advanced Micro Devices?
PR
06/22INSIDER SELL : Nordstrom
MT
06/21TRANSCRIPT : Nordstrom, Inc. - Special Call
CI
Thinking about trading options or stock in Bank of America, Nordstrom, PayPal, United Airlines, or Advanced Micro Devices?

06/24/2022 | 10:56am EDT
NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for BAC, JWN, PYPL, UAL, and AMD.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-bank-of-america-nordstrom-paypal-united-airlines-or-advanced-micro-devices-301574937.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
