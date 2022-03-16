Nordtelekom Távközlesi Szolgáltató : Modification of NORDTELEKOM shares' face value

Resolution No. 125/2022 of

the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereinafter: Exchange) modifies the Product List with regard to the ordinary shares of the issuer NORDTELEKOM Telecommunications Service Provider Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 20. 4. em.) (hereinafter: Issuer) as of March 18, 2022 as follows:

Old data New data Code of Security (ISIN) HU0000122098 HU0000194717 Face value 10 HUF 2 HUF

According to Section 14. k) of the Book Five of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Trading, orders in the Order Book of ordinary shares, ISIN HU0000122098, which are not expired or cancelled until the end of the 17th of March, 2022 Exchange Day, shall be withdrawn by the Exchange at the end of the respective Exchange Day.

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, March 16, 2022

Eszter Palcsó

Analyst

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the CEO Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the CEO Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.