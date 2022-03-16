Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Nordtelekom Távközlési Szolgáltató Nyrt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NORDTELEKOM   HU0000122098

NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI SZOLGÁLTATÓ NYRT.

(NORDTELEKOM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordtelekom Távközlesi Szolgáltató : Modification of NORDTELEKOM shares' face value

03/16/2022 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Resolution No. 125/2022 of

the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereinafter: Exchange) modifies the Product List with regard to the ordinary shares of the issuer NORDTELEKOM Telecommunications Service Provider Public Limited Company (registered seat: 1074 Budapest, Dohány utca 20. 4. em.) (hereinafter: Issuer) as of March 18, 2022 as follows:

Old data

New data

Code of Security (ISIN)

HU0000122098

HU0000194717

Face value

10 HUF

2 HUF

According to Section 14. k) of the Book Five of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Trading, orders in the Order Book of ordinary shares, ISIN HU0000122098, which are not expired or cancelled until the end of the 17th of March, 2022 Exchange Day, shall be withdrawn by the Exchange at the end of the respective Exchange Day.

In accordance with Section 29.2 of the Book Two of the General Terms of Service of the Budapest Stock Exchange Ltd. titled Regulations on Listing and Continued Trading, reasoning of decisions fully approving the applications may be omitted.

Budapest, March 16, 2022

Eszter Palcsó

Analyst

Important notice:

All information contained within this material is for information purposes only and shall not be considered as an official translation of the CEO Resolution referred to herein. The original Hungarian language version of the CEO Resolution referred to herein remains to be the solely legally binding material in the subject matter.

Disclaimer

NORDTELEKOM plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI SZOLGÁLTATÓ NYRT.
11:18aNORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI SZOLGÁLTATÓ : Modification of NORDTELEKOM shares' face value
PU
03/12NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI SZOLGÁLTATÓ : Tájékoztatás közgyűlés személyes jelenléttel tör..
PU
03/07NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI SZOLGÁLTATÓ : Közlemény
PU
02/25NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI SZOLGÁLTATÓ : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás
PU
02/15NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI SZOLGÁLTATÓ : Rendkívüli tájékoztatás
PU
2021NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI SZOLGÁLTATÓ : Közlemény
PU
2021NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLESI SZOLGÁLTATÓ : Könyvvizsgálói jogutódlás
PU
2021Nordtelekom Távközlési Szolgáltató Nyrt. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
2012BUSINESS TELECOM TAVKOZLESI KFT. COM : Nordtelekom).
CI
2012BUSINESS TELECOM TAVKOZLESI KFT. SIG : Nordtelekom).
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20,4 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2020 -117 M -0,35 M -0,35 M
Net cash 2020 7,91 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 990 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
EV / Sales 2019 63,1x
EV / Sales 2020 82,5x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI SZOLGÁLTATÓ NYRT.
Duration : Period :
Nordtelekom Távközlési Szolgáltató Nyrt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORDTELEKOM TÁVKÖZLÉSI SZOLGÁLTATÓ NYRT.-1.60%3
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.54%221 477
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED3.21%131 826
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.06%105 707
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.70%98 317
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.66%90 206