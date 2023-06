NORDTELEKOM Tavkozlesi Szolgaltato Nyrt is a Hungary-based company engaged in the telecommunication sector. The Company's core operation is Internet service providing (ISP), but it also delivers a full spectrum of telecommunication services such as leased line, asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) phone, as well as co-location, webhosting and domain registration. As of December 31, 2011, BELTAV Kft held a 76.82% stake in the Company.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services