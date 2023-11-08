EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST Handel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.11.2023 / 07:35 CET/CEST
NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Company: NORDWEST Handel AG
Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
44263 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.nordwest.com

 
