EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST Handel AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 15, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
|English
|NORDWEST Handel AG
|Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
|44263 Dortmund
|Germany
|www.nordwest.com
