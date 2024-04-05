Norfolk Southern Corporation specializes in merchandise transportation by rail. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - rail transportation of freight (64.6%): transportation of agricultural, paper, forestry and consumer products (27.9% of net sales), chemicals (22.7%), coal (18.9%), metals and construction materials (18%) and automotive (12.5%); - intermodal transportation (25.4%). At the end of 2023, the group operated a rail network of 56,397.9 km as well as a fleet of 3,336 locomotives, 40,582 freight cars and 17,662 containers.

