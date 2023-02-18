Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:03 2023-02-17 pm EST
228.15 USD   -0.81%
02/18Alan Shaw meets with East Palestine community
PR
02/18Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine after derailment
AQ
02/172 train derailments have similar risks, different outcomes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alan Shaw meets with East Palestine community

02/18/2023 | 08:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan H. Shaw, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) visited the Village of East Palestine, Ohio today. Shaw met with community members, local leaders, and Norfolk Southern railroaders who call the area home. He also spent time with the crews working around-the-clock at the incident site. Shaw released the following statement after completing his second visit to the village in as many weeks:

"I returned to East Palestine today to meet with local leaders, first responders, and a group of Norfolk Southern employees who live in the area. I started the morning walking the derailment site to see our clean-up progress first-hand. We are working closely with Ohio environmental and health agencies on the long-term plan to protect the environment and the community. We are going to do the work thoroughly, completely, and safely.

"I also went to the home of one of our Norfolk Southern railroaders who lives in East Palestine, where I talked with a group of his friends and neighbors. I appreciated the chance to hear their concerns and I asked them how Norfolk Southern could help. They want to know we are going to do the right thing for their community, and I am determined to earn their trust.

"I had a series of meetings with Mayor Conaway and several community leaders, Congressman Bill Johnson, and Fire Chief Drabick, along with several of his first responders. They are frustrated by the amount of misinformation circulating about their community and are eager to show that the air and water are safe.

"In every conversation today, I shared how deeply sorry I am this happened to their home. We are going to do the right things to help East Palestine recover and thrive again."

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alan-shaw-meets-with-east-palestine-community-301750412.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
02/18Alan Shaw meets with East Palestine community
PR
02/18Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine after derailment
AQ
02/172 train derailments have similar risks, different outcomes
AQ
02/17U.S. senator asks railroad CEOs to answer questions on hazardous shipments
RE
02/17Norfolk Southern furthers environmental efforts in East Palestine
PR
02/17Washington steps up response to toxic train derailment in Ohio
AQ
02/17White House defends response to toxic train derailment
AQ
02/17Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
AQ
02/17Trending : Norfolk Southern Borrows $100 Million Under Receivables Facility
DJ
02/17White House defends response to Ohio train derailment; Senate to probe safety
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
More recommendations