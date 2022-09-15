Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Norfolk Southern Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00 2022-09-15 am EDT
242.13 USD   +1.72%
Amtrak working to quickly restore canceled trains after labor deal

09/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Amtrak train is parked at the platform inside New York's Penn Station

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said on Thursday it was working to quickly restore canceled trains after a freight rail labor deal was announced, averting a rail shutdown.

Amtrak had announced on Wednesday that it would temporarily cancel all of its long-distance trains starting on Thursday - along with some state-supported trains - because of a potential freight rail work stoppage that could start the following day.

Amtrak workers were not involved in the labor dispute, but the railroad operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles (33,800 km) outside the U.S. Northeast Corridor on track owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF and Norfolk Southern had until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals with three holdout unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak could begin.

Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by President Joe Biden's administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies across the country and beyond and caused far-reaching transportation woes.

Amtrak made its announcement on Wednesday after earlier in the week deciding to cancel 10 long-distance trains throughout the United States ahead of the Friday deadline. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Amtrak had about 4.4 million passengers annually on long-distance trains.

Late Wednesday, Amtrak said it would also cancel some state-supported train services starting Thursday, including the Capitol Corridor, Amtrak Cascades, Heartland Flyer, Illinois, Michigan and Virginia services, as well as San Joaquins and part of the Pacific Surfliner and Springfield services.

Some commuter train systems such as Chicago's Metra had also said they could have been forced to begin cutting service on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jason Neely and Will Dunham)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 622 M - -
Net income 2022 3 249 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 55 909 M 55 909 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 18 100
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 238,04 $
Average target price 264,58 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy E. Miles Non-Executive Chairman
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Cynthia M. Sanborn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-20.04%55 909
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-13.49%136 105
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.62%81 979
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED11.68%71 789
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.2.20%13 627
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.-18.38%8 020