April 28 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs, a major customer of Norfolk Southern, has backed activist investor Ancora Holdings Group in its effort to overhaul the board of the railway company, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Cleveland-Cliffs is supporting Ancora’s campaign to have seven directors and a new chief executive officer installed at Norfolk Southern, the report said, citing a letter. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)