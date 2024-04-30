ISS Confirms Jim Barber is a “Capable Candidate with Experience and Skills that Should be Transferable to the Railroad Industry, Which Makes Him a Credible Director and CEO Candidate” ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Shareholders “WITHHOLD” on Chair Amy Miles (~10-Year Tenure) and Several Other Incumbents Report Follows a Separate Recommendation from Glass Lewis to Elect Six Ancora Nominees (Including Jim Barber) and “WITHHOLD” on Six Incumbents (Including CEO Alan Shaw) Together, ISS and Glass Lewis Endorse Significant Shareholder-Driven Change by Supporting Ancora’s Director Candidates Ancora Urges Shareholders to Support a Referendum by Electing its Full Slate, Which is the Only Way to Ensure Jim Barber and Jamie Boychuk Implement a PSR-Powered Scheduled Network

Ohio-based Ancora Holdings Group, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Ancora” or “we”), which owns a large equity stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) (“Norfolk Southern” or the “Company”), today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Norfolk Southern shareholders support meaningful boardroom change by voting for five of its seven director candidates (the “Shareholder Slate”) at the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on May 9th. ISS recommends that shareholders elect William Clyburn, Jr., Sameh Fahmy, John Kasich, Gilbert Lamphere and Allison Landry to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Previously, Glass Lewis recommended shareholders elect six of Ancora’s director candidates, including proposed CEO Jim Barber.

Notably, both ISS and Glass Lewis recommend AGAINST Norfolk Southern’s proposed executive compensation. ISS is concerned by the effect of excluding costs associated with the derailment in East Palestine on increased vesting of closing cycle PSUs, while Glass Lewis noted that “the adjustments related to East Palestine require scrutiny.” The implications of questionable compensation decisions were raised by Ancora early in its campaign. The combination of the Board’s defensive actions and unflinching loyalty to Mr. Shaw and his strategy amidst stakeholder pushback gives credence to ISS’ scrutiny of the incumbent directors’ alignment with shareholder interests.

Frederick D. DiSanto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ancora, and James Chadwick, President of Ancora Alternatives LLC, commented:

“The leading proxy advisory firms have collectively sent a clear message about the need for significant, shareholder-driven change at Norfolk Southern. On the heels of Glass Lewis recommending for six of our seven director candidates, including proposed CEO Jim Barber, we are pleased to see ISS conclude that it’s ‘justifiable for shareholders who have already lost faith in the current management team to support the entire dissident slate.’ Both proxy advisory firms accurately diagnosed that Norfolk Southern has been plagued by disappointing corporate governance, misaligned executive compensation, poor safety and an unproven operating strategy that hasn’t produced shareholder value. It is encouraging that incumbent leadership was not able to rely on its meritless attacks and scripted platitudes to avoid accountability. However, as long as long-term insiders like Alan Shaw and Ms. Miles are in key decision-making roles, we believe the institutional biases that have hindered Norfolk Southern will remain in place and stall value creation.

As we continue to tell shareholders, this contest should come down to a simple question:

Do you want Norfolk Southern to have leadership with the experience and judgment to properly implement Precision Scheduled Railroading (“PSR”), so the Company can finally achieve the service, safety and long-term value realized by every other publicly traded Class I rail?

If the answer to this question is ‘yes,’ we need to turn the page on this dark chapter and install all seven members of the Shareholder Slate. This is the only way to ensure Mr. Barber and Jamie Boychuk are appointed to executive leadership and start implementing a PSR-Powered Scheduled Network. In our view, they are best positioned to replicate the type of value creation shareholders enjoyed at once troubled railroads like Canadian Pacific and CSX.”

***

In its report, ISS made the following points regarding the need for change at Norfolk Southern:1

“It is important to establish from the outset that there is a clear case for change.”

“All in, the prevailing strategy has yet to translate into lasting operational improvements, and TSR has underperformed peers over every relevant measurement period.”

“Shareholders have also been provided with numerous reasons to believe that their best interests are not being prioritized by the board. These are serious problems, and they reflect underlying issues with oversight and accountability that will require substantial change to rectify.”

ISS made the following comments with respect to the incumbent Board and management’s decisions:2

“[T]he board has made compensation decisions that are challenging to justify, orchestrated an expensive hire as part of a defensive maneuver in this proxy contest, and established a pattern of insufficient disclosure on key matters.”

“[COO John Orr] was hired under concerning circumstances – at a substantial (and perhaps not fully understood) cost to the company – which is effectively an indictment of the board.”

"This is a clear sign of reactive, rather than proactive oversight […] there are concerns about the board's related messaging in this proxy contest, including the assertions it has made about its progress thus far and the comparative safety of its strategy relative to that of the dissident."

“As board chair, Amy Miles arguably bears the most responsibility for this state of affairs. She has a decade of tenure, and her leadership of the board has coincided with many of the concerning developments underpinning the dissident's case for change.”

“Replacing Miles, Thompson, and Scanlon with dissident nominees possessing deep expertise in railroad operations and safety (Sameh Fahmy, Gilbert Lamphere, and William Clyburn) would remove the majority of the cohort most responsible for the board's disconnect with shareholders, while infusing needed independence and a diversity of perspective on key strategy, operational, and regulatory matters.”

ISS also noted the following with regard to the Shareholder Slate’s proposed strategy and management team, stating:3

“In fact, the dissident has received public support from several different types of shareholders, including labor unions, as well as at least one large customer, which suggests that its arguments have broad appeal.”

“It is important to recognize that the dissident has also articulated a plan that appears logical (the underlying model has been implemented successfully at other Class I railroads), and has assembled a credible management team that features a COO with proven experience.”

“Although we are not supporting dissident nominee and CEO selection James Barber, he appears to be a capable candidate with experience and skills that should be transferable to the railroad industry, which makes him a credible director and CEO candidate.”

“It would therefore be justifiable for shareholders who have already lost faith in the current management team to support the entire dissident slate.”

