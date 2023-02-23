Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:01 2023-02-23 pm EST
223.86 USD   +0.84%
05:09pTrain crew had little warning before Ohio wreck, probe finds
AQ
04:01pWhite House urging higher fines for train safety violations
AQ
01:58pNTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Industrials Up on Economic Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

02/23/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose on hopes that the U.S. would avert a major slowdown.

Cyclical sectors have swung erratically in recent sessions as traders recalibrate views on how many rate increases are likely to come from the Federal Reserve, and whether the policy moves will induce a deep recession or "hard landing.

"We could be landing in an icy desolate area or we could be landing in a beautiful lush garden, and the problem for the market right now is we seem to have people at extremes ... we don't seem to have much in the middle," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, owner of brokerage firm tastytrade.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S., rose at a 2.7% annual rate in the fourth quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, down from a previous estimate of 2.9%, the Commerce Department said.

An overheated bearing on a railcar carrying polypropylene was the likely cause of a Norfolk Southern train derailment earlier this month, federal transportation officials said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1726ET

