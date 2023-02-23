Industrials Up on Economic Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose on hopes that the U.S. would avert a major slowdown.

Cyclical sectors have swung erratically in recent sessions as traders recalibrate views on how many rate increases are likely to come from the Federal Reserve, and whether the policy moves will induce a deep recession or "hard landing.

"We could be landing in an icy desolate area or we could be landing in a beautiful lush garden, and the problem for the market right now is we seem to have people at extremes ... we don't seem to have much in the middle," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, owner of brokerage firm tastytrade.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S., rose at a 2.7% annual rate in the fourth quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, down from a previous estimate of 2.9%, the Commerce Department said.

An overheated bearing on a railcar carrying polypropylene was the likely cause of a Norfolk Southern train derailment earlier this month, federal transportation officials said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1726ET