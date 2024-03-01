New York Community Bancorp CEO Cangemi Steps Down

The beleaguered regional lender named Executive Chair Alessandro DiNello as president and CEO.

Fisker in Talks With 'Large Automaker' and Will Cut Jobs

Talks with an unidentified automaker could include an investment in the company, a joint development and North American manufacturing.

HPE's stock is tumbling after a steep decline in revenue

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s stock fell more than 5% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company posted a steep drop in quarterly revenue but improved earnings.

Dell's big quarter, fueled by surge in AI-server demand, sends stock soaring 15%

Dell Technologies Inc.'s stock jumped 15% in extended trading Thursday after the company put up quarterly results that eclipsed Wall Street's expectations. It also announced a 20% increase in its annual cash dividend, to $1.78 per share

Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley to retire at year's end

Board of investment behemoth Vanguard has started a "comprehensive" selection process to evaluate both internal and external candidates to replace Buckley.

Autodesk's stock rises on fourth-quarter results, sales outlook

Shares of Autodesk Inc. rose after hours on Thursday after the developer of 3-D design software reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped expectations.

Electric-Truck Maker Settles With SEC Over SPAC Deal That Misled Investors

Lordstown Motors hyped up commercial fleet orders it didn't have, the SEC said.

Chemical Giant Chemours Suspends Top Executives, Opens Accounting Probe

The Teflon maker's shares plunged 31% after its CEO and finance chief were put on administrative leave.

J.B. Hunt Sets Leadership Succession, Names Simpson as CEO

The freight heavyweight said CEO John Roberts III will become executive chairman this year on the retirement of Kirk Thompson.

Activist Ancora Brings Scars from Freight Campaigns to Norfolk Southern Proxy Fight

Activist investor Ancora Holdings is deploying a playbook in its proxy battle at Norfolk Southern honed during other freight-sector campaigns, in particular its failed push to streamline the nation's largest freight broker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-29-24 1915ET