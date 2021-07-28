Norfolk Southern 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise

By Dave Sebastian

Norfolk Southern Corp. said its profit and revenue for the second quarter rose as volume increased.

The company with a rail network extending across parts of the south, midwest and northeast on Wednesday posted net income of $819 million, compared with $392 million in the prior year. Earnings were $3.28 a share, compared with $1.53 a share in the year-ago period.

Railway operating revenues rose 34% to $2.8 billion, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $2.75 billion.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 0832ET