    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/27 04:10:00 pm
262.93 USD   -0.89%
08:45aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : 2Q profit doubles as volume returns
AQ
08:38aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : Earnings, Revenue Grow in Q2
MT
08:33aNorfolk Southern 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
Norfolk Southern 2Q Profit, Revenue Rise

07/28/2021 | 08:33am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

Norfolk Southern Corp. said its profit and revenue for the second quarter rose as volume increased.

The company with a rail network extending across parts of the south, midwest and northeast on Wednesday posted net income of $819 million, compared with $392 million in the prior year. Earnings were $3.28 a share, compared with $1.53 a share in the year-ago period.

Railway operating revenues rose 34% to $2.8 billion, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $2.75 billion.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 0832ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 962 M - -
Net income 2021 2 910 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 65 796 M 65 796 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 262,93 $
Average target price 293,40 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James A. Squires Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer
Cindy M. Sanborn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan S. Stuart Vice President-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION11.65%65 796
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION5.75%142 182
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-4.29%75 466
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED3.56%48 207
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN31.00%23 785
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.16.50%15 915