    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:18 2022-07-29 pm EDT
249.26 USD   +1.81%
Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/29/2022
ATLANTA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on its common stock.

The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 160 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982. The dividend is payable August 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 8, 2022.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 6.7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-declares-quarterly-dividend-301596197.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
