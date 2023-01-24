Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:21 2023-01-24 pm EST
255.88 USD   -0.22%
04:16pNorfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
01/20Ford recognized as energy efficiency innovator at inaugural thoroughbred sustainability partner awards
AQ
01/18Railway Shares Decline After Weekly Traffic Data Posts Drop, Led by Chemicals, Forest Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/24/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 9% increase on its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from $1.24 to $1.35 per share. 

The dividend is payable February 21, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2023.

The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 162 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-declares-quarterly-dividend-301729021.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
04:16pNorfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
01/20Ford recognized as energy efficiency innovator at inaugural thoroughbred sustainability..
AQ
01/18Railway Shares Decline After Weekly Traffic Data Posts Drop, Led by Chemicals, Forest P..
MT
01/11Goldman Sachs Lifts Price Target on Norfolk Southern to $261 From $260, Maintains Buy R..
MT
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
01/04US Rail Traffic for Month, Week Ending Dec. 31 Drops 6.8% Year-on-Year
MT
01/04Norfolk Southern to announce Q4 2022 earnings results on January 25
PR
01/04Investors are betting that central banks will soon be forced to cut rates
MS
01/04Wells Fargo Downgrades Norfolk Southern to Equalweight From Overweight, Price Target is..
MT
01/04Analyst recommendations: Air Products, BNY Mellon, Celanese, Mor..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
More recommendations