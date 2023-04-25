Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
02:17:42 2023-04-25 pm EDT
206.58 USD   -2.52%
Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
12:04pEast Palestine families living in limbo months after fire
AQ
04/21US unions call on railroads to halt buybacks, ditch lean operating model
RE
Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/25/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Tuesday a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable May 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2023.

The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 163 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-declares-quarterly-dividend-301807247.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
