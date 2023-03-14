Norfolk Southern Reaches Paid Sick Day Agreements With 2 More Unions

By Denny Jacob

Norfolk Southern Corp. on Tuesday said it reached agreements with two more of its labor unions to provide up to seven paid sick days a year to their members.

The railroad operator said the agreements, reached with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, covers more than 1,350 employees and will immediately provide four additional days of paid sick leave a year, and will let workers use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

Eight of Norfolk Southern's 12 unions have now locally negotiated paid sick days with these new agreements, the company said.

Norfolk Southern has faced intense scrutiny following a train derailment that led to the spill of toxic chemicals in the town of East Palestine, Ohio in February. The company has said it will spend whatever it takes to reimburse residents and clean up the town.

