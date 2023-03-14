Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:59:04 2023-03-14 pm EDT
207.11 USD   -0.25%
01:39pNorfolk Southern Reaches Paid Sick Day Agreements With 2 More Unions
DJ
03/13Norfolk Southern announces additional paid sick leave agreements with mechanical and communications railroaders
AQ
03/11Aches, Rashes And Fear : Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norfolk Southern Reaches Paid Sick Day Agreements With 2 More Unions

03/14/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Norfolk Southern Corp. on Tuesday said it reached agreements with two more of its labor unions to provide up to seven paid sick days a year to their members.

The railroad operator said the agreements, reached with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, covers more than 1,350 employees and will immediately provide four additional days of paid sick leave a year, and will let workers use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

Eight of Norfolk Southern's 12 unions have now locally negotiated paid sick days with these new agreements, the company said.

Norfolk Southern has faced intense scrutiny following a train derailment that led to the spill of toxic chemicals in the town of East Palestine, Ohio in February. The company has said it will spend whatever it takes to reimburse residents and clean up the town.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1338ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 0.04% 207.54 Delayed Quote.-15.74%
All news about NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
01:39pNorfolk Southern Reaches Paid Sick Day Agreements With 2 More Unions
DJ
03/13Norfolk Southern announces additional paid sick leave agreements with mechanical and co..
AQ
03/11Aches, Rashes And Fear : Trauma remains after Ohio derailment
AQ
03/10Norfolk Southern Corporation Announces Additional Paid Sick Leave Agreements with Mecha..
CI
03/10Norfolk Southern to give up to seven paid sick days per year to union members
RE
03/10Norfolk Southern to provide up to seven paid sick days per year to union members
RE
03/10Norfolk Southern announces additional paid sick leave agreements with mechanical and co..
PR
03/10Norfolk Southern Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10Railroads warned about car flaw that could cause derailments
AQ
03/10Norfolk Southern Removes Specific Rail Cars From Service After Determining Loose Wheels..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 615 M - -
Net income 2023 3 091 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 092 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 2,54%
Capitalization 47 294 M 47 294 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
EV / Sales 2024 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 207,63 $
Average target price 249,80 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy E. Miles Non-Executive Chairman
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Paul B. Duncan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-15.74%47 294
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-5.78%119 376
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-0.80%77 820
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-0.23%68 399
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.10.63%11 801
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.2.14%8 615