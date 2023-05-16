Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:04 2023-05-16 pm EDT
212.46 USD   -0.22%
05:28pNorfolk Southern bondholders sue over safety disclosures preceding Ohio derailment
RE
05/15Norfolk Southern Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15The Federal Railroad Administration's mission to make rail safer for all
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Norfolk Southern bondholders sue over safety disclosures preceding Ohio derailment

05/16/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp was sued on Tuesday by bondholders who said they lost hundreds of millions of dollars because the railroad concealed safety risks prior to the February derailment in Ohio of a train carrying hazardous chemicals.

The proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court covers investors who own $4.75 billion of Norfolk Southern senior notes and bonds from eight offerings between Aug. 2020 and Jan. 2023.

Bondholders said Norfolk Southern is strictly liable for having in offering prospectuses touted its focus on safety and downplayed the risks of "Precision Scheduled Railroading," which employs longer and heavier trains that require fewer workers.

The disclosure shortfalls made buying the bonds "speculative or risky," which was borne out as prices fell, the complaint said.

One offering, a 2.9% bond maturing in Aug. 2051, fell to below 63 cents on the dollar from about 70 cents within one month of the Feb. 3 derailment, Refinitiv data show.

A Norfolk Southern spokesman declined to comment, saying the Atlanta-based company does not discuss pending litigation.

Most large U.S. freight railroads use Precision Scheduled Railroading.

Norfolk Southern faced many lawsuits over the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, including cases brought by Ohio's attorney general, local residents and shareholders.

Bondholder lawsuits over disclosure failures are less common than shareholder lawsuits, but can be brought if estimated losses are high.

The derailment released more than 1 million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants into the environment, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the contamination.

Last month, Norfolk Southern took a $387 million charge for the derailment, excluding expected costs for damage to property values, water and people's long-term health.

Tuesday's lawsuit was filed by pension funds in Ohio and Michigan. There are nearly 30 defendants, including Norfolk Southern executives and directors and 12 financial services companies that underwrote the bonds.

The case is Ohio Carpenters Pension Fund et al v Norfolk Southern Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 23-04068.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.34% 1.2483 Delayed Quote.2.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.13% 0.7415 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.0861 Delayed Quote.1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012159 Delayed Quote.0.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.6226 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION -0.22% 212.46 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
All news about NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
05:28pNorfolk Southern bondholders sue over safety disclosures preceding Ohio derailment
RE
05/15Norfolk Southern Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15The Federal Railroad Administration's mission to make rail safer for all
AQ
05/13Norfolk Southern Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Cla..
BU
05/13Norfolk Southern Shareholder Action : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson E..
PR
05/12Norfolk Southern 72 Hour Deadline Al : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & ..
BU
05/12Soros Fund Management cut Tesla stake, added Netflix in 1st quarter
RE
05/12The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
05/12Norfolk Southern train got alarm before Pennsylvania derailment -NTSB
RE
05/12Norfolk Southern to present at Bank of America 2023 Transportation, Airlines and Indust..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 507 M - -
Net income 2023 2 795 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 2,50%
Capitalization 48 469 M 48 469 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
EV / Sales 2024 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 19 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 212,46 $
Average target price 236,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan H. Shaw President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy E. Miles Non-Executive Chairman
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Paul B. Duncan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-13.59%48 469
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-3.90%121 720
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY1.60%80 632
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED10.62%77 030
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.8.39%11 491
KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC.7.54%9 076
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer