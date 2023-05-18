Norfolk Southern launches customer-focused Rail Emissions Report

Tool provides customers access to customized data to track sustainability progress, emissions savings by shipping via rail

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --, May 18, 2023 – Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Thursday launched a tailored Rail Emissions Report tool for customers. The Rail Emissions Report provides customers with comprehensive data on the positive environmental impact of shipping by rail, including total carbon dioxide emissions, fuel consumption, and train miles traveled.

Mode of transportation is one of the most powerful levers shippers have to reduce their carbon footprint, and rail is the most sustainable way to move freight over land. Each year, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million metric tons of emissions.

"Sustainability is a shared priority for Norfolk Southern and our customers," said Norfolk Southern Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "One of the best ways to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and make their supply chain more efficient is by helping them understand the environmental benefits of shipping by rail. The ability to access data and insights from tools like the Rail Emissions Report will enable Norfolk Southern and our customers to create a more sustainable future, together."

More than 25 percent of Norfolk Southern's customers have publicly announced goals for carbon reduction. The Rail Emissions Report will provide customers with visibility into the full lifecycle and carbon footprint of moving a shipment across Norfolk Southern's 22-state rail network. These insights will help customers make informed decisions about transporting their goods and develop strategies to both reduce their emissions and meet decarbonization goals.

"By equipping our customers with detailed emissions data, we're not only helping them make informed supply chain decisions in order to reach their own sustainability goals, but we're also demonstrating our commitment to transparency and sustainability," said Norfolk Southern Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin. "Through our new Rail Emissions Report tool, Norfolk Southern can provide our customers with a comprehensive picture of their rail emissions and partner with them to address climate change."

The Rail Emissions Report tool builds on the company's leadership in furthering sustainability. Norfolk Southern was the first in the industry to launch a carbon calculator in 2008, and last year launched its next-generation carbon calculator to make it even easier for customers to incorporate carbon into their freight decision-making framework.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-launches-customer-focused-rail-emissions-report-301828620.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation