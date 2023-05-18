Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Norfolk Southern Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:43:59 2023-05-18 am EDT
215.17 USD   +0.09%
10:07aNorfolk Southern launches customer-focused Rail Emissions Report
PR
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Extend -3-
DJ
05/17US railroads mostly on board with lawmakers' safety push-CSX CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norfolk Southern launches customer-focused Rail Emissions Report

05/18/2023 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tool provides customers access to customized data to track sustainability progress, emissions savings by shipping via rail

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --, May 18, 2023 – Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Thursday launched a tailored Rail Emissions Report tool for customers. The Rail Emissions Report provides customers with comprehensive data on the positive environmental impact of shipping by rail, including total carbon dioxide emissions, fuel consumption, and train miles traveled.

Mode of transportation is one of the most powerful levers shippers have to reduce their carbon footprint, and rail is the most sustainable way to move freight over land. Each year, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million metric tons of emissions.  

"Sustainability is a shared priority for Norfolk Southern and our customers," said Norfolk Southern Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. "One of the best ways to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and make their supply chain more efficient is by helping them understand the environmental benefits of shipping by rail. The ability to access data and insights from tools like the Rail Emissions Report will enable Norfolk Southern and our customers to create a more sustainable future, together." 

More than 25 percent of Norfolk Southern's customers have publicly announced goals for carbon reduction. The Rail Emissions Report will provide customers with visibility into the full lifecycle and carbon footprint of moving a shipment across Norfolk Southern's 22-state rail network. These insights will help customers make informed decisions about transporting their goods and develop strategies to both reduce their emissions and meet decarbonization goals.

"By equipping our customers with detailed emissions data, we're not only helping them make informed supply chain decisions in order to reach their own sustainability goals, but we're also demonstrating our commitment to transparency and sustainability," said Norfolk Southern Chief Sustainability Officer Josh Raglin. "Through our new Rail Emissions Report tool, Norfolk Southern can provide our customers with a comprehensive picture of their rail emissions and partner with them to address climate change."

The Rail Emissions Report tool builds on the company's leadership in furthering sustainability. Norfolk Southern was the first in the industry to launch a carbon calculator in 2008, and last year launched its next-generation carbon calculator to make it even easier for customers to incorporate carbon into their freight decision-making framework.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-launches-customer-focused-rail-emissions-report-301828620.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
10:07aNorfolk Southern launches customer-focused Rail Emissions Report
PR
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Extend -3-
DJ
05/17US railroads mostly on board with lawmakers' safety push-CSX CEO
RE
05/17Norfolk Southern to present at Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Indus..
PR
05/17Evercore ISI Upgrades Norfolk Southern to Outperform From In Line, $242 Price Target
MT
05/16Norfolk Southern bondholders sue over safety disclosures preceding Ohio derailment
RE
05/15Norfolk Southern Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15Declaration of Voting Results by Norfolk Southern Corporation
CI
05/15The Federal Railroad Administration's mission to make rail safer for all
AQ
05/13Norfolk Southern Deadline Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Cla..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer