Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Norfolk Southern Corporation    NSC

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norfolk Southern : names Hunt Cary as vice president operations efficiency

02/11/2021 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) announced today that its board of directors has elected Hunt Cary, a 28-year railroad veteran, as vice president operations efficiency.

Joining Norfolk Southern from Union Pacific Corporation, Cary brings extensive knowledge and leadership experience in network operations, supply-chain logistics, precision scheduled railroading, and use of technology to drive efficiencies. He most recently served as vice president intermodal operations at Union Pacific.

"Hunt's leadership abilities and broad experience in network operations and logistics will help Norfolk Southern accelerate our implementation of precision scheduled railroading, continue to push improvement in our cost structure, and take our operational service performance to the next level," said Cindy Sanborn, chief operating officer. "We are excited to welcome Hunt to the Norfolk Southern team as we work together to lower our operating ratio, support our customers' growth, and drive shareholder value."

Cary will report to Sanborn, effective Feb. 15. Cary began his railroading career at Norfolk Southern in 1993 as a transportation management trainee, advancing to superintendent of the company's rail terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee. In 2003, he joined Canadian National Railway as superintendent of CN's Michigan zone, eventually rising to become assistant vice president supply chain solutions. He moved to Union Pacific in 2018 as assistant vice president service and strategy. Cary holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Virginia Military Institute.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,300 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-names-hunt-cary-as-vice-president-operations-efficiency-301227334.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
11:24aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : names Hunt Cary as vice president operations efficiency
PR
02/10North American Rail Traffic Rose 2.1% in Week Ended Feb. 6
DJ
02/09NORFOLK SOUTHERN : to present at Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conferen..
PR
02/08KONECRANES : Five hybrid Konecranes RTGs ordered by Norfolk Southern in the US
AQ
02/08NORFOLK SOUTHERN : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Norfolk Southern to $1..
MT
02/04NORFOLK SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/04NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Norfolk Southern Insider Converts/Exercises Derivative Security..
MT
02/03North American Rail Traffic Rose 0.7% in Week Ended Jan. 30
DJ
02/02INSIDER TRENDS : Norfolk Southern Insider Converts/Exercises Derivative Security..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ