    NSC   US6558441084

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report
Norfolk Southern : to present at Bank of America 2021 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference

05/13/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:

Bank of America 2021 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference
Wednesday, May 19, 1:20 p.m. EDT
Virtual Conference
Webcast URL:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/transportationairlinesindustrials2021/E9272P.cfm

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

Media Inquiries:

Media Relations, 404-420-4444 (media.relations@nscorp.com)

Investor Inquiries:

Meghan Achimasi, (470) 867-4807 (meghan.achimasi@nscorp.com)

###

Disclaimer

NS - Norfolk Southern Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 18:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 876 M - -
Net income 2021 2 886 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 863 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 70 493 M 70 493 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,57x
EV / Sales 2022 7,18x
Nbr of Employees 19 100
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 293,52 $
Last Close Price 281,70 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James A. Squires Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark George Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer
Cindy M. Sanborn Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Susan S. Stuart Vice President-Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.56%70 493
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION8.83%147 475
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.90%78 708
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED7.75%52 432
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN50.97%27 808
XPO LOGISTICS, INC.17.13%15 597