Norfolk Southern : to present at Bank of America 2021 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:
Bank of America 2021 Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference
Wednesday, May 19, 1:20 p.m. EDT
Virtual Conference
Webcast URL:
https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/transportationairlinesindustrials2021/E9272P.cfm
The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.
